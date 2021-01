Do you constantly feel run down and exhausted? Are you gaining weight abnormally? Have you become too sensitive to cold? Well, you need to get serious as these symptoms are not normal. Your body is trying to tell you something really serious about your health. What is it? Thyroid. Yes, all these are a warning sign that you are suffering from Hypothyroidism. Don’t worry, we get it! Also Read - Thyroid during pregnancy: Expert decodes everything you need to know about the condition

WHAT IS HYPOTHYROIDISM?

Hypothyroidism occurs when your thyroid gland produces too little thyroid hormone. These hormones are needed to keep your organs functioning properly, which is why you feel dull and low when they are in short supply.

WARNING SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HYPOTHYROIDISM

Some of the warning signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism are as follows:

1. Sudden increase in appetite leading to weight gain

2. Difficulty in sleeping or insomnia.

3. Increased sensitivity to cold

4. Pounding heart rate/ abnormal heartbeat

5. Fatigue or tiredness

6. Hoarseness invoice

7. Regular bouts of constipation

8. Heavier than normal or irregular menstrual periods in women

9. Dry skin and puffy face with extreme hair fall

10. Respiratory infections

WHAT CAN YOU DO WHEN YOU HAVE HYPOTHYROIDISM

Many times, most women do not realise that they have a thyroid problem and therefore bring about no change in their lifestyle. While there is no substitute for getting a proper diagnosis and starting hormone replacement treatment if you have hypothyroidism, leading a healthier lifestyle and following a strict routine will help you feel better faster.

So, let’s quickly understand what kind of diet you should follow when you are diagnosed with hypothyroidism.

Go For Foods That Are Rich In Iodine

One of the root causes of hypothyroidism is iodine deficiency. A small or a minor deficiency of iodine can lead to enlargement of the thyroid gland. Therefore, indulge yourself into a highly iodine-rich diet and see the change. To begin with, you can have – fennel, eggs, raisins, and cow’s milk.

Switch To Gluten-Free Food Products

Gluten is a protein which is usually found in foods that are processed from wheat and barley. Thus bread which is gluten-free is good for those who are suffering from hypothyroidism.

Include Healthy Fats In Your Diet

Not all fats are bad! Some of the fats that we get from whole foods and which are not processed can help you to reduce inflammation. You can add flaxseeds, avocados, coconut oil in your diet to fulfil the need for healthy fats. Healthy fats also help in keeping your body fat under control.

Include Eggs, Meat And Fish (Seafood) In Your Diet

Are you suffering from hypothyroidism? Start taking eggs, meat and seafood in your diet to fight the condition. In meat, you can include lamb, beef, chicken, etc. And in seafood, you can have salmon, tuna, shrimp or prawns etc.

Keep A Check On Your Intake Of Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, broccoli, pak choy, brussels sprouts, etc in a proportionate amount can help you fight against the symptoms of hypothyroidism. However, consuming these foods may interfere with the production of thyroid hormone. So, be careful.

Avoid Caffeinated Drinks

Caffeine is another enemy for all those who are suffering from hypothyroidism. Switch to herbal teas which you can make using leaves or herbs.

Avoid Sugary Foods

When you have hypothyroidism, your body’s metabolism rate slows down. Try not to eat anything which has too much of sugar or else you might just end up gaining weight abnormally.

Also, make sure you include the full profile of micronutrients and macronutrients on a daily basis. Low fat, micronutrient-rich, fibre heavy diet with 2-3 cups of colourful fruits and vegetables daily will help you lose weight or least to say maintain your weight, Instead of popping thyroid pills, a lot of women these days are opting for a more natural choice.

Apart from the diet discussed above, do not forget to exercise. Yes, exercise can help you fight hypothyroidism. Activities such as brisk walking and some toning exercises that target key muscle groups, including legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders, and arms, can prove to be extremely helpful in losing that extra weight. 30 mins a day, 5 days a week, is sure to take you a long way on the journey to staying fit.

Keeping yourself stress-free is also very important. Stress can make hypothyroidism worse. Why, because stress takes up a lot of mental energy and sucks nutrients, halts functioning of the body organs. Learning how to cope with stress can make a big difference in helping the body to function well and make you feel better.

Indulge yourself into some mindful yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or just chilling out to some relaxing music can all help you de-stress and let go of the anxiety. Find a stress-reducing technique that works for you and incorporate it into your lifestyle.