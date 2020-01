The thyroid gland, located in your neck, produces the thyroid hormone. This hormone is responsible for many activities in your body. It also regulates body temperature, mood and your metabolic rate. Any imbalance can make you feel restless or listless. It can also cause weight gain and weight loss. Women are more at risk from thyroid imbalances than men. Here, we look at thyroid deficiency. If you have an underactive thyroid gland it will lead to a deficiency of the thyroid hormone in the body. This condition is hypothyroidism. You need to take thyroid supplements in such a case. Or you can try to rectify the problem with changes in your diet.

Let us see ho you can manage your thyroid problem by adding and avoiding certain foods.

Avoid cruciferous vegetables

Many foods contain goitrogens, which reduce thyroid function. If you have hypothyroidism, you need to avoid such foods. Or you may have them in moderation and well cooked. This is because, when you cook cruciferous vegetables, the goitrogens become less effective. So try to keep a healthy distance from cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and other such vegetables. Radishes, mustard greens, soya beans, groundnuts, pears and sweet potatoes are also not good if you have this condition.

Go for iodine-rich foods

One of the main causes of hypothyroidism is iodine deficiency. A normal adult needs 150 micrograms of iodine daily. Any deficiency can cause the thyroid gland to enlarge so that it can extract the iodine it needs from the bloodstream. Therefore, the best way to prevent hypothyroidism is by eating a diet that is rich in iodine. Iodised salt is a good option. You can also add seaweed, fennel, eggs, raisins, and cow’s milk to your diet. These are good sources of iodine.

Add tyrosine-rich foods to your diet

Another reason for hypothyroidism is tyrosine deficiency. Animal-based foods are good sources of tyrosine. It also contains Vitamin B12 and selenium. These also boost thyroid health. Pumpkin seeds, eggs, salmon, almonds, poultry, avocado and bananas are good sources of tyrosine. Make these foods a part of your daily diet to prevent hypothyroidism.