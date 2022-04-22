Hypothyroidism To Colon Cancer: Chronic Constipation Can Be A Warning Sign of a Severe Disease

Hypothyroidism To Colon Cancer: Chronic Constipation Can Be A Warning Sign Of a Severe Disease

We spoke to Dr. Manish Kak, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad to understand more about this condition and the ways it is prevented.

Constipation is a very common problem that can happen to people of different age groups. Due to poor diet and lifestyle choices, this problem is on a constant rise. It has been seen that almost 21% of the Indian population suffers from this condition. This problem occurs when the bowel movement is disrupted due to other health conditions and becomes less frequent. Under these circumstances, it is very difficult for a person to pass stool and can even cause pain. Constipation can also be a symptom of other underlying health conditions, some of which can even be fatal. If a person is unable to pass stool at least thrice a week, it can be considered a sign of chronic constipation.

Though there can be many causes of constipation, it has been observed that this condition is more common in people suffering from some neurological disorder. Constipation is very common among people who are dealing with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, spinal injuries, and the neuromuscular disease muscular dystrophy. People with these conditions can have problems relaxing muscles in the pelvic floor which makes it hard to push stool out.

Understanding The Causes

Though occasional constipation is very common and can be recovered in a few days, in certain cases chronic constipation occurs frequently that can interfere with their ability to go about their daily chores. Chronic constipation depends in indirectly linked to underlying causes which include:

Diabetes: People who are suffering from diabetes are most likely to experience constipation as it slows down the movement of stool. If a person has a family history of diabetes and is experiencing frequent constipation, they are at a higher risk of having diabetes. Depression and anxiety: The nervous system directly impacts the bowel movement inside the body. depression and anxiety cause a lack of physical movement that can affect the digestive system. Hypothyroidism: This problem happens when the thyroid gland is unable to make enough hormones and has a direct effect on metabolism. This problem can slow down other body functions, including your bowel movement. Crohn's disease: This condition causes irritation and swelling in different parts of the digestive tract. Constipation is likely to occur if it happens in the rectum. Diverticulosis: This condition has very less symptoms and occurs when small pouches bulge out from the wall of the colon. Bloating, cramping, diarrhoea, and constipation are some of the common symptoms of this disease. These symptoms may even get worse if the pouches get swollen or infected. Colon Cancer: Constipation can also be a symptom of colon cancer. The change in the pattern and colour of the stool can be a potential sign of this fatal disease. If the stool is red, maroon, or very dark along with patches of blood, it is recommended to get medical help for timely intervention.

Symptoms of Constipation

Constipation can be described as having fewer than three bowel movements a week. However, apart from this, there are more symptoms of constipation that are needed to be addressed. Some of them are:

Signs and symptoms of chronic constipation include:

Passing fewer than two-three stools a week Facing difficulty in passing stools. Having lumpy or hard stools. Straining to have bowel movements Unusual blockage like feeling near the rectum that prevents bowel movements Not happy with the bowel movements. Needing help to empty your rectum, such as using your hands to press on your abdomen

How Can It Be Diagnosed?

When making a diagnosis, a doctor usually relies on the patient's record of constipation. The doctor also uses a gloved finger to examine the rectum and determine the amount and consistency of any stool present. A test is done to find any Occult (hidden) blood is detected in the stool. To confirm a diagnosis of constipation and determine the likely cause, a person's symptoms and an examination are all that is required.

If the cause is still unknown, tests may be conducted. The doctor may recommend a flexible viewing tube examination of the lower part of the large intestine (sigmoidoscopy) or the entire large intestine (colonoscopy) (colonoscopy). If your constipation started suddenly or is getting worse, you should get this checked out.

Other tests may be required in some cases to determine the root of the problem. An abdominal x-ray may reveal signs of bowel obstruction or point to another source of discomfort. Other tests involve swallowing capsules containing tiny rings that can be seen on x-rays or a telemetry capsule that measures transit through the colon over several days. A thin catheter is inserted into the rectum to evaluate rectal sensation and muscle coordination (anorectal manometry). Finally, the rectum's emptying can be checked in a lab or with special x-rays (defecography).

Ways To Manage

Our lifestyle plays a direct role in managing the condition of constipation. While there are certain tried and tested remedies that can help in managing this chronic condition, it is equally important to make certain lifestyle modifications that can turn out to be useful in the long run. These include:

It is very important to include plenty of high-fiber foods as a part of the daily diet. One must also include beans, vegetables, fruits, whole grain cereals and bran for better bowel movement. It is equally important to manage the timing of eating. Eating a small amount of food at regular intervals and avoiding processed food can turn out to be very effective in managing constipation. Drink plenty of fluids and keep the body hydrated. Including some amount of physical exercise and staying active throughout the day can be very beneficial for bowel movements. It is equally important to manage stress and take enough sleep to maintain the overall health Don't ignore the urge to pass stool.

Therefore it is important for everyone to know the right time to visit a physician is when you stop getting bowel movements on a regular basis.

