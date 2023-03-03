Hypothyroidism: How To Reverse Underactive Thyroid Naturally?

Home Remedies to treat Hypothyroidism easily.

Thyroid disorders are one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting nearly 42 million Indians. However, the most common thyroid disorder is Hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism, abnormally decreased thyroid activity, is a medical condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone. The thyroid hormone is well known for controlling many bodily functions like metabolism, growth, body temperature, heart rate, etc. And typical symptoms of hypothyroidism are low heart rate, cold intolerance, menstrual irregularities, constipation, fatigue, water retention, etc. All of these symptoms affect the quality of life of an individual. To understand the condition better, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Ms. Palak Koradia, Founder, Health Hatch, here's what she has to say:

What Are The Reasons For Developing Hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism can be broadly divided into three groups:

Iodine deficiency: is the most common cause of hypothyroidism Hashimoto's disease: this is an autoimmune condition where our immune system attacks cells in the thyroid gland that produce thyroid hormones. Treatment of hyperthyroidism: radiation therapy and certain medications.

How To Find Out if You Have Hypothyroidism?

Since the symptoms are not very specific, the best way to find out is a blood test.

Primary hypothyroidism: Elevated TSH levels (almost always) Subclinical hypothyroidism: elevated TSH levels with T4 levels within the normal range Overt hypothyroidism: elevated TSH levels with low T4 levels

How To Reverse This Condition?

While there is no cure for hypothyroidism, there are steps you can take to manage the condition and potentially put it into remission:

Correct Iodine Deficiency

India adopted the universal salt iodization programme in 1983, and hence, a decline in goitre prevalence has been observed in several parts of the country. Avoid the use of any other salt.

Include Micronutrients

Eat foods high in selenium, zinc, and iron. These minerals have a role to play in the production of thyroid hormones too. Eat foods like

Manage Stress

During stress, the body releases the hormone cortisol, which can interfere with the production of thyroid hormones. Cortisol can inhibit the conversion of the inactive thyroid hormone T4 into the active form T3, which is necessary for proper thyroid function. Try stress-lowering techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises, etc.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise can also help to improve mood and reduce stress, which can have a positive impact on thyroid function. Individuals with hypothyroidism may have lower energy levels and may be more prone to fatigue and muscle weakness. Starting with low-intensity activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga, and gradually increasing the duration and intensity can help to avoid overexertion.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep plays an important role in regulating the body's metabolism and hormonal balance, including the production and release of thyroid hormones. It is important for individuals with hypothyroidism to prioritize sleep and establish a consistent sleep routine. This may include going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, avoiding caffeine and alcohol in the evening, and creating a relaxing sleep environment.

Take Medication As Prescribed

Hypothyroidism is typically treated with synthetic thyroid hormone replacement therapy. It's important to take your medication as prescribed by your healthcare provider to maintain proper thyroid hormone levels.

To summarise, to put your thyroid into remission you don't only need to focus on diet but the overall lifestyle. In our practice, we have seen that these lifestyle modifications can help one manage primary hypothyroidism and improve quality of life. These modifications have shown a reversal of subclinical hypothyroidism is our 95% of our clients. It's better to work with your endocrinologist and a qualified clinical dietitian to help you plan modifications that will help you manage and or put your hypothyroidism into remission.

