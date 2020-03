Low blood pressure in geriatric patients can also be a sign of inadequate blood flow to other vital organs, including the heart and brain. @Shutterstock

According to a new research, geriatric hypotension is associated with frailty and falls in older people. The Journal of the American Heart Association published the research which studies the relationship between geriatric patients and orthostatic hypotension – a type of low blood pressure that occurs when you stand up, sometimes causing you to feel dizzy or lightheaded. The condition occurs in 5 per cent to 30 per cent f people over the age of 65. Researchers say that dropping systolic blood pressure rates had the strongest association with how frail the person was and the number of falls they had in the past year. Systolic is the top number in a blood pressure reading, and diastolic is the bottom number. Frailty was measured by four factors: mobility, incontinence, cognitive function and activities of daily life.

Low blood pressure in geriatric patients can also be a sign of inadequate blood flow to other vital organs, including the heart and brain. If you avoid alcohol and exercise regularly this risk comes down significantly. Other than this, here are a few things that you can do to deal with this issue.

Have more salt

Do this consulting your doctor. If you suddenly increase your salt intake, it may affect you adversely. So be safe and first have a word with your doctor.

Eat smaller, more frequent meals

You can overcome the problems of geriatric hypotension by eating frequently and having smaller meals. Low-carb meals are the best. But consult your doctor about this.

Take supplements

If you have anemia or vitamin B-12 deficiency, it can affect blood flow and worsen symptoms of geriatric hypotension. You can include iron and vitamin supplements in your diet to overcome this.

Hydrate

Drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. This is essential if you need to stand for a long time.

Compression stockings may help

Wear waist-high compression stockings as these may improve blood flow and reduce the symptoms of geriatric hypotension. But don’t wear them to bed.

Stand slowly

Also, don’t bend down suddenly. This will reduce the dizziness. Always be sure to change position, from sitting to standing or sleeping to getting up, very slowly.

Sleep with your head elevated

Use two pillows instead on one. This will make sure that your head is slightly elevated. This will prevent dizzy episodes significantly when you get up in the morning.