Glucose is a type of sugar that comes from the food you eat and it is your body's main source of energy. Having blood sugar or glucose levels higher or lower than normal range may indicate an underlying health condition that require medical attention. For adults without diabetes a normal blood glucose level after fasting (not eaten anything for at least eight hours) should be less than 100 mg/dL. When taken two hours after eating a normal blood glucose level is 90 to 110 mg/dL. High blood sugar or hyperglycemia is a hallmark sign of diabetes. Low blood sugar also