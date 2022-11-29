Hyperuricemia: 9 Warning Symptoms Your Uric Acid Level Is Getting Out of Control

High uric acid can lead to some serious health complications, take a look at the warning symptoms that can tell you if the condition has gone out of control.

Uric acid is a waste material of the body which is usually found in the blood. The formation of uric acid depends on the breaking down of the chemical called purines. Normally, the uric acid dissolves with the blood, reaches the kidneys, and passes through the body with urine. However, when there is an excessive formation of purine (which can be due to eating habits), or when the kidneys are not functioning properly the uric acid stays in the body.

Too much uric acid in the body can lead to a condition called hyperuricemia. This health condition can lead to the formation of crystals of uric acid, that settle in the joints and cause gout - a painful form of arthritis. These crystals may also settle down in the kidneys, leading to a condition called kidney stones. Today, in this article we will understand the warning symptoms that are associated with this condition and the various ways in which the condition can be managed.

Uncontrolled Uric Acid Levels

The condition can turn dangerous with severe symptoms if proper treatment is not given on time. High uric acid can damage your bones, joints, and tissues to a great extent. The condition is also among the major risk factors for severe kidney and heart diseases. Apart from these, untreated uric acid has also been found as a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver disease. Therefore, timely medical intervention is needed when it comes to managing the symptoms associated with high uric acid levels.

Symptoms of High Uric Acid

Since the condition can lead to severe health complications, here is a list of signs and symptoms that can help you spot the disease at the earliest and start with the treatment procedure:

High Uric Acid Can Lead To Gout

Gout is a condition that occurs when the uric acid level shoots up inside the body. Gout can severely harm the joints of your body, thus here are some of the symptoms of this condition:

Pain in the joints Joint stiffness Difficulty in moving the joints Redness in the affected area Swelling Misshapen joints

High Uric Acid Can Also Cause Kidney Stones

Another severe side effect of high uric acid is kidney disease. The crystals of the uric acid that are formed when the condition is left untreated can settle down in the kidneys and lead to a painful disease called kidney stones. Here are some of the symptoms associated with this condition:

Severe lower abdominal pain Pain in the side areas (kidneys are located) Nausea or vomiting Pain while urinating Blood in the urine Bad smell in the urine Change in urinating cycle

Two conditions that can be caused by high uric acid levels in the body are clearly discussed, but how can one know if the condition has gone out of control? The body sends in a set of warning symptoms when the uric acid in the body is way too high.

9 Warning Symptoms To Be Aware of

Now that you already know how uric acid can damage your organs, here are 7 warning symptoms that can tell you when your uric acid level is getting out of control:

Severe joint pain Acute abdominal pain (mainly in the lower abdomen) Blood in the urine Hard lumps found under the skin near the joint areas Increased urge to urinate Foul-smelling urine Joint stiffness Redness in the joint areas Unexplained swelling accompanied by pain in the joints

The above-mentioned signs and symptoms of high uric acid are what is commonly reported. However, even if you notice just one symptom or anything unusual happening in your body, make sure to get yourself checked by a doctor immediately.

