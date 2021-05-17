The world has been battling the microscopic villain Covid-19 for over a year now and there seems no stopping in its surge. But the ferocious second wave of coronavirus has put more lives in jeopardy than before especially those with comorbidities. People who suffer from diseases such as diabetes hypertension heart problems and another fall in the high-risk category. Dr Santosh Kumar Dora Senior Cardiologist Asian Heart Institute Mumbai “A growing body of research suggests that some people with hypertension diabetes and heart disease may develop more severe symptoms and complications once infected with the coronavirus.” Hypertension is often referred