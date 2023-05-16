World Hypertension Day 2023: Take Control Of Your Blood Pressure Now For A Healthier Future

Six ways to keep hypertension in check

Here are some steps that people with hypertension need to follow to control their blood pressure and reduce their risk of developing serious health complications.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common medical condition affecting adults of all ages. If left unmanaged, hypertension can lead to serious health complications such as heart diseases and even stroke.

In the recent years, hypertension is becoming a growing problem in India among young adults. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles. Additionally, there are many cases where hypertension is hereditary, which increases the risk for younger individuals. As such, it's essential that people take proactive steps to manage their blood pressure early on in life to prevent serious health issues down the line.

As World Hypertension Day 2023 will be celebrated across the globe tomorrow, Dr. Praveen P Sadarmin, Consultant Cardiology Adult - Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bommasandra, shares six important tips to manage hypertension.

Get Regular Blood Pressure Check-Ups: The first step in managing hypertension is getting regular check-ups to monitor your blood pressure levels. You should aim to get your blood pressure checked at least once a year or as recommended by your doctor. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Being overweight can contribute to high blood pressure. Therefore, it is important to maintain a healthy weight by engaging in regular exercise and following a healthy diet that is low in salt, sugar, and saturated fat. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure levels. Therefore, it is important to limit alcohol intake to less than 14 units a week and avoid daily drinking. The ideal situation is not to consume alcohol as there is no safe alcohol limit. Quit Smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for hypertension. Therefore, if you smoke, quitting smoking can significantly reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure as well as Cardiovascular Heart Disease. Manage Stress Levels: Stress (both office and or domestic stress) can contribute to high blood pressure. Therefore, it is important to manage stress levels through regular exercise, meditation, and other stress-relieving activities. Take Medications as Prescribed: If lifestyle changes alone are not effective in managing hypertension, medications may help control your blood pressure levels. It is important to take these medications as prescribed and to follow up regularly with your doctor to ensure your BP is well under control.

Take Away

Dealing with hypertension requires a multifaceted approach that includes regular check-ups, lifestyle changes, stress management, and medication management. By following these steps, individuals of any age can effectively manage their hypertension and reduce their risk of developing serious health complications which might lead to impaired quality of life as well reduced life span.

