Switch To These Healthy Eating Habits If Hypertension Runs In Your Family

Does high blood pressure run in your family? If yes, then you have a higher chance of developing the problem. Here are some changes you can make in your life to mitigate the risk.

While there are many factors that can elevate your high blood pressure, having a family history of hypertension is one on the top of the list. But in a way, it is a warning sign that you should protect yourself from the disease if anyone has high blood pressure in your family. For a variety of causes, high blood pressure runs in families. There are usually a lot of blood relatives of the same genes that can make you prone to problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or stroke are all possible causes of death.

Genes are genetic units that are passed along from generation to generation. They are handed down from parents to children. Studies have shown that some habits, including nutrition, physical activity, and smoking are similar.

What Changes Occur In Your Body Due To Hypertension?

High blood pressure, often known as hypertension, raises your chance of developing a variety of significant health issues. High blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), can cause heart disease, stroke, and renal disease, among other health problems.

The American Academy of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) released new guidelines for high blood pressure in 2017, defining hypertension as a reading of 130/80 millimetres of mercury (mmHg) or greater. The previous standard was 140/90 mmHg.

How To Reduce Your Risk?

Families tend to have similar habits, so examining your lifestyle habits can help you reduce the risk of high blood pressure. According to a study published in the journal, Circulation found that making lifestyle changes can mitigate the risk of developing high blood pressure. Here are some ways you can reduce the risk:

Less saturated fats

Saturated fat should account for no more than 6 per cent of daily calories, and total fat should account for no more than 27 per cent of daily calories. Low-fat dairy products appear to help decrease systolic blood pressure in particular.

Choose fresh food over fast food

Eat fresh food instead of fast food to reduce your daily salt intake, which will automatically reflect on your blood pressure. When you eat too much salt, your kidneys have a tougher time removing water from your body. As the fluid accumulates, your blood pressure rises.

Switch to a healthy diet

One of the most effective ways to control your blood pressure levels is by adopting an anti-hypertension eating style. Two diets that are believed to be effective in managing your blood pressure levels are the Mediterranean diet and DASH diet.

The Mediterranean diet emphasises plant-based foods such as vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, herbs, some fish, chicken, and dairy and is based on the traditional foods of nations bordering the Mediterranean Sea. The main source of fat is olive oil.

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) is a heart-healthy eating plan that is specifically developed to prevent high blood pressure.

Some Other Tips

Along with these dietary changes, here are some more changes that can help you maintain blood pressure levels:

Maintain a healthy weight

When trying to manage your blood pressure levels, it is crucial to maintain your weight. Incorporating a healthy diet and exercising regularly should be able to help.

Manage stress

While the link between stress and blood pressure is still being investigated, stress is known to contribute to other key hypertension risk factors, such as poor eating and alcohol consumption.

Monitor your blood pressure

Make sure your blood pressure is checked on a regular basis, either in your doctor's office or at home. Because high blood pressure typically has no symptoms, blood pressure readings are the only way to know if your blood pressure is rising. If your blood pressure is less or more than 120/80 mmHg, you should see a doctor.