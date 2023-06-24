Renal Denervation Therapy For Resistant Hypertension: What You Need To Know

To be eligible for renal denervation, the patient also needs to have healthy blood vessels.

Renal Denervation Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure to combat resistant hypertension, a debilitating form of high blood pressure.

Medication and lifestyle changes are the primary approaches for controlling blood pressure and managing hypertension, but these conventional treatments may not work for some patients. In such patients, their blood pressure may remain above target despite taking medications. This condition is referred to as resistant hypertension. Here comes the need for Renal Denervation Therapy, which has emerged as a promising treatment for those suffering from resistant hypertension.

What is renal denervation therapy?

It is a minimally invasive procedure that involves placing a catheter inside the blood vessels supplying blood to the kidneys and ablating the renal nerves responsible for their innervation using ultrasound or radiofrequency (heat) energy.

The sympathetic nerves surrounding the kidneys play a vital role in regulating our blood pressure. Overactivity in these nerves can lead to an increase in blood pressure. The renal denervation therapy focuses on reducing the activity in the renal nerves to help lower blood pressure.

TRENDING NOW

Advantages of renal denervation

Renal Denervation Therapy eliminates the need for surgery for patients struggling with resistant hypertension. Because it requires just a tiny incision, patients require a short hospital stay and recover quickly with less pain.

This procedure may be recommended for patients with resistant hypertension or who cannot tolerate medications. To be eligible for renal denervation, the patient also needs to have healthy blood vessels.

You may like to read

Renal denervation therapy performed for the first time in Hyderabad

Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, for the first time performed this procedure on a 36-year-old man, was suffering from Resistant Hypertension. It was performed by a team led by Dr. Rajasekhar Varda, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Certified Proctor for TAVR & Clinical Director.

According to the team, the patient had been prescribed multiple medications without success, and hence Renal denervation therapy was recommended to address this issue.

Dr. Varda announced that the procedure was conducted successfully, and the patient is perfectly fine.

He noted that resistant hypertension is an "unrecognized and undertreated problem", and renal denervation is a novel treatment technology that is needed to help such patients.

People with resistant hypertension have a higher risk of stroke, kidney disease and heart failure. Older people, those with chronic kidney disease and diabetics are e more likely to have resistant hypertension.

RECOMMENDED STORIES