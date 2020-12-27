Tamil superstar-politician Rajinikanth who is undergoing treatment for severe hypertension in Hyderabad will be discharged from the hospital today. In a statement issued on Sunday the Apollo Hospital Hyderabad informed that the 70-year-old superstar’s blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. Rajinikanth was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors in the hospital. “In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today” said the statement quoted by IANS. In addition to the medications and diet the actor has been advised to take complete bed rest