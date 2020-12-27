Rajinikanth was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors at Apollo Hospital Hyderabad.

Tamil superstar-politician Rajinikanth, who is undergoing treatment for severe hypertension in Hyderabad, will be discharged from the hospital today.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Apollo Hospital Hyderabad informed that the 70-year-old superstar's blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. Rajinikanth was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors in the hospital.

"In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today," said the statement quoted by IANS.

In addition to the medications and diet, the actor has been advised to take complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure, reduce physical activity and avoid stress. The actor-politician has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on Friday (25 December) with severe fluctuations in blood pressure and exhaustion.

Normal blood pressure and Hypertension

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a common disease that occurs when blood flows through your arteries at higher than normal pressure.

Normal blood pressure is defined as a systolic pressure of less than 120 and a diastolic pressure of less than 80 (< 120/80 mmHg). Systolic blood pressure (the top number) is the pressure in the arteries as the heart contracts while diastolic pressure (the bottom number) is the pressure in the arteries as the heart relaxes.

The American College of Cardiology defines blood pressure between 120/80 and 129/80 as elevated blood pressure, and a blood pressure of 130/80 or above is considered high. Hypertension stage 1 is 130/80-139/89 mm Hg, and hypertension stage 2 is 140/90 mm Hg or higher. Higher than 180/ 120 mm Hg is termed as hypertension crisis, and it can damage blood vessels.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can increase your risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney (renal) disease, hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis or arteriosclerosis), and eye damage

Causes and symptoms of hypertension

Several factors may play a role in causing high blood pressure. These include:

Smoking

Being overweight or obese

Lack of physical activity

Too much salt in the diet

Excessive alcohol consumption (more than 1 to 2 drinks per day)

Stress

Older age

Genetics

Family history of high blood pressure

Chronic kidney disease

Adrenal and thyroid disorders

Sleep apnea

Usually signs and symptoms don’t occur until high blood pressure has reached a severe or life-threatening stage. If the blood pressure is extremely high, one may experience certain symptoms such as:

Severe headaches

Nosebleed

Fatigue or confusion

Vision problems

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Irregular heartbeat

Blood in the urine

Blood pressure should be checked in both arms to determine if there’s a difference. The greater the difference in blood pressure readings between the two arms, the greater the patient’s risk of heart attack, stroke and death – according to a large international study, published in the journal Hypertension.

Because it may show no symptoms, high blood pressure is often referred to as the “silent killer.” Regular monitoring of blood pressure is important for early detection of high blood pressure and to avoid its complications.