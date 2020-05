Many people get to know that they are hypertensive when they go in for consultation for some other health problem. @Shutterstock

High blood pressure or hypertension is a silent killer. It may be years before you even know that you are suffering from this condition. This condition occurs when your arteries become narrow and the flow of blood pushes against the walls of your arteries with force. In fact, the narrower your arteries, the higher will be your blood pressure. Over time, this increased pressure can lead to serious health complications including heart disease, kidney failure and stroke. It can also affect other body organs and your blood vessels too. Your doctor may detect this condition when you go in for your regular checkup. Many people get to know that they are hypertensive when they go in for consultation for some other health problem. Also Read - World Hypertension Day 2020: How walking and other home workouts can reduce high blood pressure levels?

SYMPTOMS OF HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

This disease progresses silently and you may be quite surprised to know that you suffer from high blood pressure. Most people don’t have any symptoms that may indicate this condition. But if the problem becomes severe, you may experience headaches, nose bleeds, dizziness and shortness of breath. Sometimes, you may notice blood in your urine if your blood pressure goes up to dangerous levels. A flushed and red face is another sign of high blood pressure. You may also experience chest pain sometimes. Most symptoms make an appearance only when blood pressure reaches dangerous levels. So regular screening can same many people from fatal complications. Also Read - 5 simple tricks to keep your blood pressure under control

BRING DOWN YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE LEVELS QUICKLY AND NATURALLY

You can manage this condition naturally too. But consult a doctor and take the recommended medications. Lifestyle and diet modifications go hand-in-hand with any drugs that are prescribed by your doctor. For immediate relief, you can take a few deep breaths and try to calm down. Otherwise, you can try a few lifestyle modifications which will help you maintain your blood pressure levels. Also Read - Suffering from hypertension? Moringa oil could come to your rescue

Reduce your salt intake

A high salt intake is one of the main causes of hypertension. So instead of salt, try seasoning your food with herbs and spices. This is a healthier way of eating without compromising on taste.

Include potassium-rich foods in your diet

This nutrient helps your body expel sodium and this can ease pressure on the blood vessels. Include foods like leafy greens, sweet potatoes, bananas, tomatoes, avocados and oranges to your diet. Dairy products also contain this nutrient. So have milk and yogurt every day. Other options are nuts and seeds and fatty fish.

Avoid stress

Stress puts your body in a constant fight-or-flight mode. Your heart beats faster and your blood vessels get constricted. Stress can also make you overeat. This will lead to obesity, which is another risk factor of hypertension. It can also give you insomnia and you are more likely to develop unhealthy habits if you are under a lot of stress. This increases your blood pressure levels. So, try to avoid stress at all times. Meditation, soothing music and taking a leisurely stroll in the midst of nature can significantly reduce your stress levels.