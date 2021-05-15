Hypertension is defined as high blood pressure in the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the rest of the body. The blood pressure is usually determined by the heart's capacity to pump blood and the health of the blood vessels. According to the medical guidelines followed across the world if the blood pressure in the arteries exceeds 130/80 mmHg the condition is referred as hypertension. More than 1 in 5 adults worldwide have raised blood pressure and complications from hypertension account for 9.4 million deaths worldwide every year according to WHO. As high blood pressure becomes increasingly