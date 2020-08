Keep your blood pressure under control to reduce your risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney damage.

Hypertension – or elevated blood pressure – is one of the primary risk factors for heart disease and stroke, and the leading cause of premature death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide are living with hypertension, most (two-thirds) in low- and middle-income countries. However, a new study has suggested that working men with higher incomes are at higher risk of developing high blood pressure. The study recently presented at the 84th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Japanese Circulation Society (JCS 2020).

Japan alone has more than 10 million people with high blood pressure, and the number is rising, said study author Dr Shingo Yanagiya of the Hokkaido University Graduate School of Medicine, Sapporo, Japan.

Why men with higher incomes have higher blood pressure?

Dr Yanagiya's team examined the relationship between household income and high blood pressure in Japanese employees. A total of 4,314 employees (3,153 men and 1,161 women) from 12 workplaces were enrolled in 2012. All have daytime jobs and normal blood pressure. They then investigated the association between income and developing high blood pressure over a two-year period. The participants were divided into four groups based on their annual household income: less than 5 million, 5 to 7.9 million, 8 to 9.9 million, and 10 million or more Japanese yen per year.

They found that men in the highest income group were nearly twice as likely to develop high blood pressure as compared to men in the lowest income category. However, there was no significant link between income and blood pressure in women. In fact, women with higher household income tended to have a lower risk of developing high blood pressure.

This is because higher household income is associated with more undesirable lifestyles in men, but not in women.

According to Japanese researchers, men with higher household incomes were more likely to be obese and drink alcohol every day. Both these behaviours are major risk factors for hypertension.

Tips to reduce your reduce

Keeping your blood pressure under control can reduce your risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney damage, as well as other health problems. Hypertension is caused by various factors that are divided into two categories: modifiable and non-modifiable. Unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and being overweight or obese are modifiable risk factors. Non-modifiable risk factors include family history, age (the risk increases in adults over 65 years) and co-existing diseases such as diabetes or kidney disease.

Some people with hypertension may experience symptoms like early morning headaches, nosebleeds, irregular heart rhythms, vision changes, and buzzing in the ears. Severe hypertension can lead to fatigue, nausea, vomiting, confusion, anxiety, chest pain, and muscle tremors. Hypertension is also called a “silent killer” as in many cases it doesn’t show any warning signs or symptoms. Therefore, it is essential to get your blood pressure measured regularly.

The Japanese researchers suggested that men with higher incomes should improve their lifestyles to prevent high blood pressure. Here are some ways to keep your blood pressure in check:

Eat a healthy diet

Excessive consumption of foods high in salt, sugar, and saturated or trans fats can increase blood pressure and damage your heart health. Avoid these foods, and include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein to your diet.

Exercise regularly

Not only physical activity can help manage your blood pressure, it can also keep your weight under control, strengthen your heart and lower your stress level.

Control your weight

Being overweight can put extra strain on your heart and increases your risk of developing high blood pressure. If you’re overweight, shedding those extra kilos is one of the most effective lifestyle changes for controlling blood pressure.

Limit alcohol intake

Studies have linked consistent binge drinking and long-term heavy drinking to chronic hypertension. Therefore, it is advised to avoid alcohol or drink alcohol only in moderation. Moderate drinking is generally considered to be: two drinks a day for men younger than age 65, one drink a day for men age 65 and older and one drink a day for women of any age.