Men Beware, Hip Size Of More Than 40 Inches Can Up Your Risk Of Hypertension: Ways To Deal With It

Mild to high blood pressure causes symptoms like early morning headaches, vision changes, irregular heart rhythm, nosebleeds, fatigue, or pounding in the chest, neck, and ears.

Preventing, managing, or treating high blood pressure may become overwhelming for an individual. We list easy steps you can take to lower your risk and also manage it.

High blood pressure is the second most risk factor of deaths in India after air pollution, causing more than 1.47 million deaths in India in 2019 as per The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study. Unfortunately, hypertension is not an uncommon condition. Around 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women across the globe are afflicted with high blood pressure translating to over a billion individuals. According to the WHO, the number of cases and risk factors are also higher in low and middle-income countries, which comprise almost two-thirds of the world's hypertensive people. All these facts give us even more reasons to take care of our hearts.

HOW DOES HYPERTENSION IMPACT THE BODY?

Blood pressure, which is determined by the force that the blood exerts on the walls of your blood vessels each time it is pumped out of the heart. In case of high blood pressure, or hypertension, the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure and the heart has to work much harder to pump blood. The higher the pressure, the harder the heart has to pump.

A blood pressure reading of <120/80 mmHg is considered normal whereas a reading >140/90 is considered high. Mild to high blood pressure causes symptoms like early morning headaches, vision changes, irregular heart rhythm, nosebleeds, fatigue, or pounding in the chest, neck, and ears. However, in severe cases, it can also cause nausea, vomiting, confusion, anxiety, chest pain, muscle tremors, or blood in the urine. Over time, high blood pressure can also cause several complications such as persistent chest pain (angina), stroke, heart failure, heart attack, kidney failure, which can lead to sudden death.

RISK FACTORS OF HYPERTENSION

The risk factors for hypertension can be classified into two modifiable and non-modifiable factors. Here's a gist of the two:

Non-modifiable factors

If you have a family history of hypertension, are above the age of 65 or have kidney disease or diabetes, you are at a risk for developing hypertension. You may only be able to delay the onset through a good diet.

Modifiable factors

An unhealthy diet, alcohol consumption and smoking, obesity and reduced physical activity are all modifiable risk factors for hypertension. You can make simple changes to completely prevent the onset of the condition in such cases.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

As mentioned above, hypertension can be prevented completely if you are at risk with modifiable factors. Let's see how.

Lifestyle

Making certain changes in the diet and sedentary lifestyle can go a long way. In fact, exercising for 30 minutes daily or 150 minutes per week consistently can reduce blood pressure. Continuous exercises reduce 5 to 8 mmHg. You can also add physical exercise to your daily routine by making small changes like taking the stairs instead of elevators or walking while you speak on the phone.

Diet

In terms of diet, if one is at risk, it is important to consider adopting dietary approaches to stop hypertension (DASH). This involves increasing the intake of fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy foods, reducing salt intake, reducing foods with high saturated fat, cholesterol, and trans fats, eating more whole grain, fish, poultry, and nuts, and limiting sodium, sweets, sugary drinks, and red meats.Research suggests that a proper diet can lower blood pressure up to 11mmHg. You can also take control by preparing your own food with less salt, avoiding processed food completely, consuming more potassium (bananas), and reading food labels carefully to avoid detrimental ingredients.

Remove Triggers

Smoking and alcohol consumption can significantly raise blood pressure. In fact, blood pressure remains elevated for several minutes after you smoke. You can reduce your BP by 4mmHg by avoiding alcohol or restricting it to 50 ml per day. Caffeine can also be a trigger for some people and its consumption can raise the blood pressure by 10mmHg. As a test, compare your blood pressure before and 30 minutes after you drink your coffee. If it rises by 5-10mmHg, you are sensitive to caffeine and must avoid/limit it.

Lose Weight

Since obesity is a risk factor for hypertension, losing weight can help prevent the condition. Men with hip sizes more than 40 inches and women with hip sizes more than 35 inches are more susceptible to developing hypertension and must focus on losing weight. For every kilogram lost, individuals may reduce their blood pressure by 1mmHG.

Avoid Stress

Stress is very commonly associated with blood pressure, and for good reason. Fortunately, there's a lot you can do to reduce stress. Start traveling early, finish work early, avoid people and conversations that trigger you, plan your finances, and focus on one thing at a time. Focus on one issue that you can solve and solve it to feel happier and at peace. You can also assign timings for relaxation and enjoy with your family, meditate or take up Yoga. Don't forget to smile! All these efforts will ensure that your blood pressure is not impacted by stress and tension.

Preventing, managing, or treating hypertension consists of a lot of aspects that may become overwhelming for an individual. Adhering to lifestyle modification steps or medication can be easier for people if they use digital therapeutics (DTx) platforms, which act as a support system for individuals by reminding them to take medicines, track exercise, meals, salt consumption, and more. Digital tools can help you keep your health in check while prompting you if you need to see your doctor. At the end of the day, this can help you live your best life, and keeping extra care of it is worth it!

(This article is authored by Dr Ramanan R, K-Clinical product Manager, Wellthy Therapeutics)