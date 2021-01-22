High blood pressure or hypertension is a common problem that affects millions of people around the world. People with high blood pressure are often advised to take walks in the park but a new study suggests that stretching would be a better option. A study conducted by the researchers at the University of Saskatchewan suggests that people who did stretching experienced lower blood pressure levels than those who did brisk walking. For starters stretching in general is a great activity to include in your daily regimen. There are many benefits of stretching including managing blood pressure levels. Not only that