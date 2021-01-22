High blood pressure or hypertension is a common problem that affects millions of people around the world. People with high blood pressure are often advised to take walks in the park, but a new study suggests that stretching would be a better option. A study conducted by the researchers at the University of Saskatchewan suggests that people who did stretching experienced lower blood pressure levels than those who did brisk walking. Also Read - 5 full-body stretches that can work all your major muscle groups in less time

For starters, stretching in general is a great activity to include in your daily regimen. There are many benefits of stretching, including managing blood pressure levels. Not only that, it helps improve your posture, alleviate stress and decrease body aches, and more. Also Read - Can‘t touch your toes? You have weak hamstrings and tight hips

Here’s How Stretching Helps Control High Blood Pressure

Hypertension, characterized by high blood pressure levels, is a serious condition that affects millions of people. If left unnoticed, the high force of blood against the artery walls can damage blood vessels and lead to heart conditions. As per the study, stretching may be able to avoid the condition from aggravating. Also Read - Hypertension: 7 Common myths about high blood pressure debunked

Over years, studies have suggested that stretching increases blood flow in the arteries and decreases artery stiffness, which, in turn, helps manage hypertension.

Which One Is Better For High Blood Pressure: Stretching Or Walking?

For the study, the researchers analyzed 40 adults suffering from hypertension over the course of eight weeks. While one group was asked to do stretching for 30 minutes, others were asked to do a brisk walk for the same amount of time for five days a week.

After thoroughly evaluating their numbers, the team found the stretching group saw a greater reduction in blood pressure numbers. However, they saw a greater decrease in waistline with brisk walking than stretching. So, a combination of cardio and stretching can do wonders for your overall health.

Stretch Exercises To Manage High Blood Pressure

Not only does stretching help with hypertension, but it can be beneficial for people with chronic pain and arthritis. Here are a few stretching exercises you can perform daily to alleviate blood sugar levels.

Quadriceps Stretch

Stand with your left side to the wall. Now, raise your right heel towards your hips and grab your foot at the heel, using your right hand. Place your left hand against the wall in case you are unable to balance. Hold the pose for a few seconds. Make sure you are standing tall, pressing your ankle and looking straight in front. Once you release, repeat on the other side.

Hamstring Stretch

Stand straight with your left heel on the floor in front of you. Now, lean forward from your buttocks. Push your hip back and reach toward your toe with your right hand. Make sure your back is straight while you do this. Hold for a few seconds and return to the initial position.

Calf Stretch

Bend one leg and place the foot in front of you. Extend the other leg behind with your knee slightly bent. Make sure both toes are pointed forward. Now, slowly move your hips forward while keeping your foot flat on the floor. Put the weight in your back heel. Hold the position for about 20-30 seconds and return to the initial position. Repeat with the other leg and continue alternating.

Seated March

Begin with sitting on a chair with your back straight and feet flat on the floor. Now, slowly bring one knee up as you can. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Do this at least 16 times with both legs. After finishing, repeat the set.