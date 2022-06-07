Lookout! This Night Time Activity May Indicate High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is known as a silent killer as it hardly shows any signs before wreaking havoc on your body. But this sign recently highlighted by Japanese researchers could be a predictor of hypertension.

High blood pressure should never be overlooked because it can lead to a variety of health problems, including heart disease, retinopathy (eye disease), chronic kidney disease, and even death. An at-home blood pressure monitor is a simple way to keep track of your blood pressure levels and ensure they aren't too high. There are a variety of blood pressure monitors on the market that make it simple to keep track of your readings, and once you have your numbers, you can take the required actions to bring them back into a healthy range.

Another way to keep a track of your blood pressure levels is to keep an eye on the signs that indicate that your bp levels are elevated. Though hypertension hardly shows any signs, there is one sign is frequent urination at night.

Peeing At Night Could Indicate High Blood Pressure

Frequent trips to the washroom could be indicative of high blood pressure, finds a study present at the 83rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Japanese Circulation Society. While peeing is normal most of the time, but frequent urination at night could be a problem. Medically known as nocturia, it is a condition in which people need to urinate in the middle of the night. High fluid intake, sleep difficulties, and bladder obstruction are all common causes of frequent toilet excursions at night. But according to this study, it could be a sign of high blood pressure.

Generally, people who do not have nocturia can sleep for up to 8 hours without needing to urinate, although some people may need to get up once throughout the night, which is considered normal. However, nocturia causes people to wake up 2 6 times during the night.

The Findings

As per the results of the new study, frequent urination at night could be a sign of high blood pressure. The research looked into the link between nighttime peeing and hypertension in the Japanese population. Researchers discovered that as the frequency of nocturia incidents per night increased, so did the risk of hypertension. In other words, the more times people had to use the restroom, the greater their chance of developing high blood pressure.

Researchers pointed out that these discoveries are crucial not only for persons who suffer from nocturia but also for preventing heart disease, as more than a billion people across the globe have hypertension, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

A Healthy Lifestyle Can Help

Researchers of the study also highlighted that living a healthy lifestyle, including reducing salt intake, drinking alcohol in moderation, exercising regularly, keeping your weight in check, and smoking cessation can help keep your blood pressure levels in check.