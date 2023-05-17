Hypertension: What Doctors Want Indians To Know About This Silent Killer

India has set a target of 25 per cent reduction in hypertension by 2025.

One in four Indian adults has hypertension and only 12 per cent of them have their blood pressure under control.

Do not take high blood pressure or hypertension so lightly. High blood pressure is known as the leading cause of stroke, heart disease, kidney complications and premature death. The burden of hypertension is increasing globally, as well as in India. To address this burgeoning problem, India has set a target of 25 per cent reduction in hypertension by 2025. The Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) is one of the government initiatives launched to improve access to the appropriate treatment of the condition for people in India. Today, 17th of May is dedicated as World Hypertension Day to make people aware of the about this life-threatening condition and the significance of regularly monitoring their blood pressure.

On this day, healthcare professionals and centres around the world organize awareness campaigns and many other activities to help people understand hypertension, including its symptoms, causes and treatments.

On this occasion, many doctors have come forward to caution people in India about this silent killer. Here are a few things about high blood pressure that they want Indians to know:

Hypertension poses risks to multiple organs

Hypertension can pose risks to multiple organs, including the brain and kidneys, says Dr. Pradeep Khandavalli, MBBS, DNB General Medicine, DM & DNB Nephrology using HealthPlix EMR Platform.

He expresses concerns that only 50 per cent of hypertensive patients consistently take prescribed medication, leaving a significant gap between those who take action to control their blood pressure and those who neglect it.

"By managing hypertension effectively, we not only control morbidity and mortality but also unlock a healthier, happier life. I urge people to prioritize following your doctor's advice and taking proactive steps to manage their blood pressure. Together, let's achieve healthy blood pressure targets and enjoy a fulfilling life," he urges people on World Hypertension Day.

Adopt a low-salt diet or DASH diet

Sending his message for Indians on World Hypertension Day, Dr. Khandavalli advises people in the country to prioritize controlling blood pressure to enhance their well-being and quality of life.

To achieve this, he strongly recommends adopting a low-salt diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, emphasizing protein, potassium, and water intake. Alongside these dietary changes, regular exercise and adherence to antihypertensive medication are essential.

1 in 4 Indian adults has hypertension

Dr Varun Gupta, Chief Medical Advisor, NutraBooti, highlights that hypertension (blood pressure 120/80mmHg) is the major factor for an increase in cardiovascular diseases.

Referring to a WHO study, he says "One in four Indian adults has hypertension and only 12 per cent of them have their blood pressure under control (90/60mmHg - 120/80mmHg)."

India aims for a 25 per cent relative reduction in hypertension incidence by 2025. To help achieve this, he recommends the following seven healthy lifestyle tips.

Add plant-based proteins (nuts, legumes, and whole grains), fruits, and vegetables. Avoid saturated fats, red meat, processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and sweetened beverages. Perform moderate to intense exercise (weekly 150 minutes) Avoid smoking. Aim for 7-9 hours of night sleep. Reduce stress. Assess Body Mass Index (BMI).

