Hypertension: Spare 5 Minutes A Day For This Breathing Exercise To Manage High Blood Pressure

Spare 5 Minutes A Day For This Breathing Exercise To Manage High Blood Pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure can lead to several complications but can be managed with exercise. This 5-minute exercise can help you manage blood pressure levels.

You must have heard a gazillion times that physical exercise is one of the most important factors to keep your health in check, and it is no different for blood pressure. High blood pressure, often known as hypertension, is a prevalent health problem that affects millions of individuals throughout the world. It is characterised as a silent killer since the disease's signs are readily overlooked. If left unnoticed, the high force of blood against the artery walls can damage blood vessels and lead to cardiovascular diseases. However, it can be managed by making some lifestyle changes like incorporating some form of exercise.

5-Minute Breathing Workout Lowers Blood Pressure

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, all it takes is 5 minutes of breathing exercises six days a week to reduce blood pressure and enhance heart health. The research suggests that high-resistance inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST), which the authors define as "strength training for your breathing muscles," could help people avoid some of the country's deadliest diseases.

IMST is a method of inhaling through a handheld device that creates resistance, which was first created in the 1980s to aid persons with severe respiratory problems. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder discovered that it could benefit heart health equally as much as if not more than aerobic exercise.

Harvard Heart Letter also cited the study saying that using a small device for only 5 minutes can help strengthen breathing muscles and manage blood pressure levels. The study comprised 36 adults ranging in age from 50 to 79, all of whom had high blood pressure. Half of the participants were given 5 minutes of high-resistance IMST six days a week. The placebo regimen in the other half was more low resistance. The therapy group had their systolic blood pressure (the top number) drop by nine points on average after six weeks. The researchers discovered that this reduction is equivalent to the effects of blood pressure medication and exceeds the effects of exercising 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week.

The Results

The IMST group saw their systolic blood pressure (the top number) drop nine points on average after six weeks, a reduction that outperforms walking 30 minutes five days a week. This drop is similarly comparable to the effects of blood pressure medication. The IMST group maintained the majority of their gains six weeks after they stopped using IMST.

In addition, the therapy group reported a 45 per cent rise in vascular endothelial function, or the ability of arteries to expand when stimulated, as well as a large increase in nitric oxide levels, a chemical important for dilating arteries and reducing plaque accumulation. Nitric oxide levels naturally decrease as people get older. After IMST, markers of inflammation and oxidative stress, which might increase the risk of heart attack, were considerably reduced. The results also showed that postmenopausal women can also benefit from the device, but they may need to make other lifestyle changes as well.

How Does This Breathing Exercise Help People Manage Hypertension?

According to the Harvard newsletter, this advantage appeared to derive from improvements in blood vessel function and increases in nitric oxide, a chemical that helps widen arteries. More oxygen enters the body when you breathe with your diaphragm, fueling the brain and muscles. The study's authors believe that IMST may provide effects similar to exercise but in a fraction of the time. Although the training appears to be safe, the research advises that users seek medical advice before using the gadget.