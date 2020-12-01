Chia seeds are tiny seeds that are packed with several nutrients. But are they beneficial for those with high blood pressure? Find out.

Although it is hard to predict which disease will affect certain people, some studies have shown that poor lifestyle habits can up your risk of many diseases, including hypertension. High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the most common lifestyle diseases that pose a threat to your life. If left unnoticed, the high force of blood against the artery walls can damage blood vessels and lead to cardiovascular diseases. However, you can manage blood pressure levels by eating the right foods. Chia seeds may help you in this quest. Also Read - Hypertension: 7 Common myths about high blood pressure debunked

Chia Seeds For High Blood Pressure

While cutting back on salt, greasy and fried food is one way to mitigate the risk of developing hypertension, including certain foods may help you manage blood pressure levels. Chia seeds are one such powerful ingredient that offers countless benefits, including managing hypertension. Also Read - Chia vs basil seeds: Which is more nutritious?

Also known as salvia hispanica, chia seeds are native to Mexico. They have been part of ancient civilizations such as Aztecs. These amazing seeds have become a vital part of the culinary world, owing to the many health benefits they have to offer. Also Read - High Blood Pressure: What is labile hypertension and what causes it?

Pragya Khosla, health and wellness coach, explained that chia seeds are rich in “omega 3s, especially alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), and some omega 6s. They are also a rich source of vitamins and minerals, especially calcium, phosphorus, and zinc.”

Studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids work as a blood thinner and may help in controlling blood pressure levels. Chia seeds are also loaded with other nutrients that reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Ms Khosla says, “Studies have shown that consumption of 18 grams of ALA per day had a 39% lower risk of heart disease than those who consumed less ALA. Chia seeds also benefit your heart by healing to lower your blood pressure.”

These wonder seeds are also rich in fibre, which has long been associated with a significant reduction in blood pressure numbers.

How Much Should You Consume?

Chia seeds can be added to your diet in more ways than one. You can sprinkle raw chia seeds on your breakfast cereal, yoghurt, oatmeal, salad dressing, puddings, baked goods, and even mix it in smoothies.

These minuscule seeds can help lower blood pressure as well as blood glucose levels. Dietician Sheetal Seharawat, Mentor Diet Clinic, recommends soaking a teaspoon of chia seeds for 5-10 minutes before consumption. Chia seeds contain hydrophilic quality which allows it to easily mix with water.

“People on medication for hypertension should take it in moderation. They can consume 1-2 teaspoons of chia seeds in a day at max. These seeds are highly nutritious that offer multitude of benefits and can be a healthy dietary addition. But remember, moderation is key here. Eating too many of anything can be harmful and should be avoided,” she explained.

You should avoid eating chia seeds in case you experience any negative symptoms after consumption. Experts also suggested that people with low blood pressure should avoid consuming chia seeds.

Note: Even though it could be beneficial for you, it is essential to consult a professional to avoid complications.