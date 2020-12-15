A new study suggests that high blood pressure can speed cognitive decline and memory loss in middle and older aged people. Read on to know how to manage it.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common health condition that affects millions of people across the globe. It is often referred to as a 'silent killer' because it creeps in your system unnoticed and sabotages the proper functioning of your body. As the condition exacerbates, the high force of blood against the artery walls damages the blood vessels and lead to cardiovascular diseases. But a recent study has found that high blood pressure at any age can have a negative impact on your mental health as well.

The Link Between High Blood Pressure And Cognitive Decline

A study published in an American Heart Association journal Hypertension found that high blood pressure appears to accelerate a decline in cognitive performance in middle-aged and older adults.

The researchers found that having a high blood pressure is a risk factor for cognitive decline, which includes memory, verbal fluency, attention and concentration. Moreover, it could affect anyone – whether hypertension started in middle age or at an older age.

Since it is detrimental for your health, effective treatment of the condition is important. Timely intervention can help reduce or prevent this acceleration and treat high blood pressure in older adults.

What Is Considered Normal?

According to the American Heart Association, 120/80 mmHg is considered the normal reading, measured by sphygmomanometer. There are two numbers, including the upper reading (120 mmHg) also known as systolic reading. The lower (80 mmHg) is known as the diastolic reading. The normal range indicates that your heart is healthy. Anything above that can be dangerous to your health unless you make some lifestyle changes.

How To Control High Blood Pressure?

Keep Your Weight In Check

Being overweight or obese can cause a spike. Weight loss is one of the most effective lifestyle changes that can help you control blood pressure.

Keep Moving

Exercise regularly for about 30 minutes can help lower blood pressure numbers. Keep in mind that you have to be consistent to keep hypertension in control.

Cut Back On Sodium

Eating too much sodium can elevate your blood pressure and lead to health problems. Even a small reduction can help you improve blood pressure levels.

Eat A Healthy Diet

We cannot stress this point enough! Eating healthily is one of the most important things to maintain overall health. So, you should eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits and low-fat dairy products.

Limit Your Alcohol Intake

While drinking alcohol in moderation is not bad for your health, but consuming too much can raise your blood pressure. Stick to the recommended amount, which is one drink for women, and two drinks for men.

Stop Smoking

Smoking is one of the many risk factors of hypertension. Even a single cigarette can cause the numbers to elevate. Quit the habit to bring the numbers back to normal and live a healthy life.

Reduce Caffeine Intake

People who drink coffee regularly are at a higher risk of developing hypertension. So, reduce your caffeine intake as much as you can.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can lead to hypertension and many other problems. Try to eliminate the stressors or find ways to combat the problem like meditation.

Monitor Your Numbers

It is vital to keep checking your blood pressure at home to avoid complications. If you see any changes, then consult your doctor and get a proper diagnosis.