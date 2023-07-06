Hypertension: How Frequently Should You Monitor Your Blood Pressure?

Why Do Your Blood Pressure Numbers Hold The Key To Your Well-Being?

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, has gained quite a notorious reputation among healthcare professionals. Why? Well, it's a master of disguise, operating in stealth mode. Unlike other conditions with noticeable warning signs, hypertension often shows no symptoms until it spirals out of control.

Here's An Eye-Opening Fact

Did you know that 1 in 5 people with hypertension are unaware of their condition? Surprising, No? So, what's the solution? Once you reach the age of 40, it becomes mandatory to keep a close eye on your blood pressure for any signs of hypertension. Don't let hypertension catch you off guard stay informed, monitor regularly and ensure a healthier future for all.

How Frequently Should You Monitor Your Blood Pressure?

After that, it's OK to check it once to twice weekly.

When To Be Alarmed?

Essential Hypertension, also known as primary hypertension, occurs when an underlying medical condition does not cause high blood pressure. Secondary Hypertension is an underlying condition or disease, such as obstructive sleep apnea, kidney injury, adrenal disease, hyperparathyroidism, pre-existing thyroid conditions, coarctation (constriction or tightening) of the aorta, or specific medication side effects.

Can The Age And Gender Of A Person Be A Driving Factor In Hypertension?

Age is an independent factor in determining if the person has Hypertension. However, the gap between genders begins to close. Lifestyle factors, genetics, underlying medical conditions, and other variables also contribute to the development and management of hypertension. Regular blood pressure monitoring with a personal health monitor can help assess individual risk factors. Start managing your heart health today and share the data easily with your Health Provider in just a touch.

Adverse Effects Of High Blood Pressure

Many people are unaware that persistent hypertension can lead to Stroke or Cardiac Death, Ischemic heart disease, Heart Failure and Left ventricular hypertrophy (excessive thickening of the heart muscle), Kidney Damage, Vision Problems and Hypertensive Crisis that may require Hospitalization.

How Can Hypertension Be Managed?

Start Regular Monitoring and take charge of your Heart Health now!

