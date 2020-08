The association between anti-hypertensive medications and depression has been recognised for over 40 years now. Depression is common among patients with high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. Many experts believe that depression can lead to hypertension and, according to another school of thought, hypertension and the drugs used to treat the condition may cause mental health condition like depression and anxiety. Also Read - Men with higher incomes more likely to develop hypertension: Here’s why

But now, a new study at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark says that none of the 41 most common high blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression. On the contrary, researchers found that nine hypertension medications may actually lower your risk. The study, published in the journal Hypertension, systematically investigated whether individual blood pressure medications might influence the risk of developing depression. Also Read - Sedentary lifestyle during childhood ups risk of depression in adolescents by 28 per cent

Debunking long-held beliefs

Researchers were surprised to find that none of the 41 most used anti-hypertensives was associated with increased risk of developing depression. Some within each of the three classes of anti-hypertensives showed protective effects against depression. They came to this conclusion after analyzing real life data on more than 3.7 million adults who took any of the 41 most commonly prescribed high blood pressure medications, as reported in health records across several Danish health registries from 2005 to 2015. Thirty-seven of these medications are approved for use in the US by the Food and Drug Administration. Patients who had been diagnosed with depression or previously prescribed anti-depressants were excluded. Also Read - Hypertension can give you erectile dysfunction: Know how high blood pressure affects your sex life

4 out of 15 beta blockers lower depression risk

The four main categories of blood pressure-lowering medications were reviewed: angiotensin agents (angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors, ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers, or ARBs); calcium antagonists; beta-blockers; and diuretics. The analysis found that none of the 41 most common high blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression. Nine medications – a few within each category – significantly lowered depression risk: 2 of 16 angiotensin agents, 3 of 10 calcium antagonists and 4 of 15 beta-blockers.

Anti-inflammatory effects of the drugs may reduce depression

According to the study, diuretic medications showed no impact on depression risk. The nine individual high blood pressure medications found to significantly lower depression risk are enalapril and ramipril (angiotensin agents); amlodipine, verapamil and verapamil combinations (calcium antagonists); and propranolol, atenolol, bisoprolol and carvedilol (beta-blockers).

According to researchers, it is possible that the mechanism involved in decreasing the risk of depression is the anti-inflammatory effect among these nine medications. They add that, in the future, it will be important to compare the inflammatory properties of these nine hypertensives that lowered depression risk.

What earlier research says

The findings of this new research are significantly different from many earlier studies. A study at the Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, University of Glasgow, said that four types of commonly prescribed blood pressure medicines may have an impact on mood disorders such as depression or bipolar disorder. According to them, calcium channel antagonists and beta blockers appear to increase the risk of mood disorders, while angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) appear to decrease the risk. Thiazide diuretics have no impact on risk of mood disorders.

(With inputs from IANS)