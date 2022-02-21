Hypertension Diet: Dried Fish Is Not A Great Option For People With High Blood Pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure can be managed by eating the right kind of food. One food that can elevate blood pressure levels is dried fish. Know why it's bad for you.

High blood pressure is a common ailment that affects millions of people across the globe. Also known as hypertension, high BP is a condition in which the long-term force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough that it leads to health problems like cardiovascular diseases. It is often referred to as a silent killer as it is easy to overlook its symptoms. However, it can be managed by eating the right foods and making other lifestyle tweaks.

Diet plays an important role when it comes to hypertension. What you eat can directly affect your blood pressure levels. One food that is popular but can prove harmful for people with hypertension and increase your chances of developing the disease is dried fish. Read on to understand why it is harmful and what can you do to mitigate the risk.

Dried Fish Not Good For Those Suffering From Hypertension

Dried is a popular snack that comes in several varieties. Fish is dried as a food preservation method that removes the water from the fish, extending its shelf life. Most dried fishes are believed to be high in protein and low in fat. It also contains fatty acids and vitamins, and minerals. However, there is one component in dried fish that makes it extremely harmful for someone at the risk of developing hypertension.

According to Blood Pressure UK's list of foods to avoid for someone with hypertension, dried fish can be harmful to people combatting the problem. The reason why eating dried fish can elevate your blood pressure levels is the levels of salt in it.

How Does Salt Increase Blood Pressure Levels?

According to Blood Pressure UK, your body holds on to water when you eat salt. When you overeat, the additional water in your blood causes extra strain on the walls of your blood vessels, raising your blood pressure. If you already have high blood pressure, adding salt to your diet will raise it, even more, making it difficult to manage the condition even with medication.

Several studies have suggested that excess sodium can lead to high blood pressure levels, increasing your risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Salt impacts blood pressure through several intricate routes that affect the hormonal, inflammatory, immunological, and digestive systems of the body. The renin-angiotensin system, which regulates blood pressure and sodium levels, may be suppressed by excessive salt consumption.

Fortunately, lowering your salt intake can help lower your blood pressure, especially in persons who suffer from salt-sensitive hypertension. A Lancet study in 2016 found people who ate a high sodium diet as compared to those with a moderate sodium intake were at a higher risk of heart diseases, whether they suffered from hypertension or not. Other preliminary studies have also found that a high sodium diet can be harmful to those with high blood pressure.

While dried fish can be bad for your heart, eating cold fish such as salmon, sardines, mussels or mackerel can help protect your heart and brains.