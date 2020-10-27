High blood pressure is a common health problem across the globe. However, there are many misconceptions about hypertension that need to be addressed. Read on to know more.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common and prevailing health conditions in the world. It is also known as a silent killer as it slowly creeps in your system and damages the blood vessels, which in turn causes cardiovascular diseases. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of hypertension. Low as well as high blood pressure can cause health problems. This is the reason why you need to maintain healthy blood pressure. However, there are several misconceptions about the condition that needs to be addressed in order to curb the problem. Also Read - High Blood Pressure: What is labile hypertension and what causes it?

High blood pressure can’t be prevented

Many people believe that hypertension cannot be prevented. There might not be a cure for hypertension, but there are ways to manage it. You can control it by making some lifestyle changes, including: Also Read - What happens to your body when you eat too much salt

eating a well-balanced, low-salt diet

regular exercise

maintaining a healthy weight, and

medical assistance.

Changing blood pressure numbers are harmless

Just because blood pressure is a common disease, that doesn’t make it any less harmful. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body. This causes the heart to thicken, which increases the risk of heart attack and heart failure. Even low blood pressure can be detrimental to health. It causes a lack of blood flow to the organs and causes them to fail. So, never ignore any fluctuations in your blood pressure. Also Read - Can women with chronic high blood pressure have a vaginal birth?

Reducing salt intake is enough to control hypertension

Cutting back on salt is part of the treatment, not the only treatment you need. Apart from tabletop salt, try to avoid canned goods that have sodium in them. It is essential that you adopt a healthy lifestyle to fight high blood pressure.

No need to take medication if blood pressure is normal

Hypertension is a lifelong disease. You cannot stop your medication unless advised by a doctor. In some cases, medication is the reason why your blood pressure is normal. Therefore, consult your doctor before skipping or stopping your medication.

No need to worry if your systolic number is okay

The systolic number is the upper number that helps diagnose hypertension, and the diastolic number is the bottom number. 120/80 mm Hg is considered normal blood pressure reading. People think that all that matters in these readings is the systolic number. But the truth is that both the number as equally as important. And we need to keep both in check.

You cannot do anything if it’s genetic

Perhaps someone in your family suffers from high blood pressure. Maybe you are at a higher risk of hypertension. For these reasons, you might think you can’t do anything about but deal with it. But that is not true. No matter the causes or risk factors, there is always a way to control high blood pressure.

Drinking wine cures hypertension

While red wine is known for its health benefits, it is not safe to drink it in excess. Also, drinking too much alcohol may have a negative effect on your heart and liver.