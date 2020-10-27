Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common and prevailing health conditions in the world. It is also known as a silent killer as it slowly creeps in your system and damages the blood vessels which in turn causes cardiovascular diseases. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of hypertension. Low as well as high blood pressure can cause health problems. This is the reason why you need to maintain healthy blood pressure. However there are several misconceptions about the condition that needs to be addressed in order to curb the problem. High blood pressure