How To Lower Blood Pressure Naturally At Home?

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common disease that affects millions. While it is known as a silent killer, it is not unmanageable. Here's how you can manage it naturally.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common disease that affects millions across the world. This condition occurs when the blood flows at a rapid pace through the veins on a regular basis. Hypertension is also referred to as the "silent killer" as it typically goes unnoticed. Even if you have no symptoms, it is still vital to have your blood pressure monitored on a regular basis because high blood pressure can lead to a variety of other potentially serious health conditions.

Natural Ways To Lower Blood Pressure

Before we jump into the ways that help manage high blood pressure, one must know that BP fluctuates throughout the day due to several factors. Generally, it returns to normal once you are done with the activity causing your blood pressure to rise. However, if your BP doesn't return to normal and it remains high most of the time, then you need to do something about it.

While medication is always an option, a variety of non-prescription options can help lower blood pressure levels. Here are some ways to help you out:

Exercise

Regular exercise is beneficial to your general health and can also help you lower your blood pressure. Regular exercise helps to maintain heart health. It's also a natural stress reliever because stress is a significant cause of hypertension.

Diet

Blood pressure is harmed by diets high in fatty, sodium-rich meals. Diets rich in fruits and vegetables, lean meats, high fibre, and whole grains are recommended.

Maintain your weight

Maintaining a healthy weight for your body will lessen the amount of strain on your heart and assist manage your blood pressure.

Eat low sodium foods

Sodium is found naturally in many meals, but it is also added to most processed foods. To help lower HPB, look for foods that are low in sodium or have none at all.

Reduce stress

You can lessen your stress levels by meditating, finding a relaxing pastime, exercising, or doing anything else that relaxes you.

Reduce alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can raise your blood pressure, so if you drink, keep an eye on your intake.

Don't smoke

Smoking cessation isn't just excellent for lowering blood pressure; it also has a number of other health benefits, such as better lungs and a lower risk of heart disease.

Eat a high potassium diet

Cutting back on salt and increasing potassium in your diet can help manage your blood pressure levels. Not only does potassium lessen the effects of sodium in your system but also releases tension in your blood vessels. However, potassium-rich foods can be harmful to your kidneys, so it is better to talk to a doctor before you include potassium in your diet.

Sleep well

Don't underestimate the power of your sleep! When you sleep, your blood pressure drops so disrupted sleep can have an impact on your blood pressure levels. Studies have also shown that sleep deprivation can also lead to high BP. So, try getting a good night's sleep at least for 6 hours to keep diseases such as these at bay.