Most of these Americans don't have their high blood pressure under control and require some medication. In addition, high blood pressure often shows no symptoms. If you have high blood pressure, it puts you at risk for heart disease, heart failure, and stroke. The best way to avoid the effects of high blood pressure is to "know your numbers." Symptoms like nosebleeds, headaches, and dizziness only manifest when unusually high blood pressure. But most people with high blood pressure will never experience these symptoms but can still be at risk for various diseases. That's why it is essential to test your blood pressure frequently. Dr M Kara, creator of KaraMD, shares easy ways to prevent high blood pressure.
In general, those most at risk for high blood pressure are overweight and the elderly. Regarding family history, it is even more important to know your levels, weight, and dietary habits. In some cases, hyperthyroidism or narcotics abuse causes high blood pressure. Regardless of the underlying cause, high blood pressure can lead to hardening blood vessels, stroke, kidney disease, or heart disease.
Being overweight is the leading cause of high blood pressure, so you can best improve your diet. Start with increasing your water intake and moving toward a low-salt diet that includes no canned or highly processed prepared foods. In addition, some strong evidence is that magnesium, garlic, and Vacotensin from bonito fish could lower high blood pressure, but eating enough of these foods to keep it down isn't possible. However, eating a balanced diet high in nutrients while monitoring salt intake and eating less saturated fats to reduce weight can help lower blood pressure.
