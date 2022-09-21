How To Know If You've High Blood Pressure And What To Do About It?

Dr M Kara shares some easy ways to prevent high blood pressure.

Most of these Americans don't have their high blood pressure under control and require some medication. In addition, high blood pressure often shows no symptoms. If you have high blood pressure, it puts you at risk for heart disease, heart failure, and stroke. The best way to avoid the effects of high blood pressure is to "know your numbers." Symptoms like nosebleeds, headaches, and dizziness only manifest when unusually high blood pressure. But most people with high blood pressure will never experience these symptoms but can still be at risk for various diseases. That's why it is essential to test your blood pressure frequently. Dr M Kara, creator of KaraMD, shares easy ways to prevent high blood pressure.

What Is Good Blood Pressure?

The textbook blood pressure reading is 120/80. These numbers represent the systolic blood pressure, the pressure when your heart beats, and the diastolic blood pressure, which is when your heart is relaxing. This is typically considered the "normal" range. Anything lower than 130/85 without noticeable symptoms is a good range. If you go over, you will want to consult a doctor who might prescribe some treatment if necessary.

What is essential is to know your specific numbers through routine testing. This way, you will know what is normal versus abnormal. If the numbers spike high or even spike slightly with some symptoms, you should consult a doctor or call 911 if it is an emergency.

The Causes Of High Blood Pressure

In general, those most at risk for high blood pressure are overweight and the elderly. Regarding family history, it is even more important to know your levels, weight, and dietary habits. In some cases, hyperthyroidism or narcotics abuse causes high blood pressure. Regardless of the underlying cause, high blood pressure can lead to hardening blood vessels, stroke, kidney disease, or heart disease.

How Can You Prevent High Blood Pressure?

Being overweight is the leading cause of high blood pressure, so you can best improve your diet. Start with increasing your water intake and moving toward a low-salt diet that includes no canned or highly processed prepared foods. In addition, some strong evidence is that magnesium, garlic, and Vacotensin from bonito fish could lower high blood pressure, but eating enough of these foods to keep it down isn't possible. However, eating a balanced diet high in nutrients while monitoring salt intake and eating less saturated fats to reduce weight can help lower blood pressure.

How To Prevent High Blood Pressure Before It Starts?

The first step to preventing high blood pressure is to know when you have it. If you know you are at increased risk, you can figure out how to avoid it. This can be through a reduction in salt intake, or if you are overweight, lose weight. If you have underlying kidney disease, see your doctor. Avoidance, if possible, is an essential element in preventing high blood pressure.

The biggest takeaway to preventing high blood pressure is maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress as effectively as possible, and monitoring your levels if you think you are at risk. These three things should help prevent or control high blood pressure and the related disease it can cause.