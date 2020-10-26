Labile hypertension is when your blood pressure suddenly and repeatedly changes from normal to abnormally high. Read on to know everything about the problem.

Is your blood pressure all over the place? You may have labile hypertension, which refers to the frequent change in your blood pressure. High blood pressure or hypertension, referred to as “the silent killer”, is a common ailment that affects millions of people across the globe. High blood pressure is when the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels is higher than normal. Blood pressure more than 120/80 mm HG is considered a high BP. In labile hypertension, these swings are much larger than normal. Here is everything you need to know about labile hypertension. Also Read - Can women with chronic high blood pressure have a vaginal birth?

What is labile hypertension?

Labile hypertension is when your blood pressure keeps fluctuating from normal to abnormally high levels. In other words, it refers to the sudden rise in blood pressure. It is typically caused by a stressful situation that causes anxiety. However, there are many other factors that contribute to the onset of labile hypertension. Also Read - Swedish massage can be therapeutic for hypertension: Here is how

What are the causes of labile hypertension?

As mentioned, someone who is anxious or stressed might suffer from labile hypertension. In a letter published in Harvard Health, Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H. mentioned some of the causes that might lead to the onset of the problem, including: Also Read - 5 foods to eat if you have low blood pressure

Eating high-sodium foods

Excessive consumption of coffee

Sleep deprivation

Lack of physical activity

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

As per Dr. Deepak, “The best way to diagnose labile hypertension is with ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. You wear a device that automatically measures your blood pressure every 15 to 30 minutes during the day and every 30 to 60 minutes at night. Some people worry they won’t be able to sleep with the cuff inflating throughout the night, but it’s not as disruptive as you might think. The resulting readout may allow your doctor to pinpoint the source of your blood pressure spikes.”

How to keep your blood pressure in check?

Lifestyle plays an integral role in the treatment of high blood pressure. If you have been diagnosed with labile hypertension or want to keep your blood pressure numbers in check, here are some lifestyle changes that might help you.

Keep your weight in check

If you’re obese or overweight, losing the extra kilos might help you control your blood pressure. Weight gain is a major contributory factor to hypertension, so keeping an eye on your waistline will help reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

Keep moving

Regular physical activity can lower your blood pressure. Doing at least 30 minutes of exercise 5 days a week can bring your blood pressure to safer levels.

Eat a healthy diet

We cannot stress this point enough! Eating a diet consisting of whole grains, green vegetables, low-fat dairy products, fruits can help lower the risk of developing the disease. Include foods rich in potassium as it will lessen the effect of sodium on your body and reduce blood pressure.

Reduce sodium in your diet

Speaking of sodium, you should cut back on foods high in salt. Choose low-sodium alternatives of foods and beverages, eat fewer processed foods, avoid adding extra salt to your meals, and cut back slowly.

Do not drink too much alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can increase your blood pressure, thereby increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. However, drinking in moderation can be beneficial in some cases.

Quit smoking

With each cigarette, you increase the risk of developing hypertension and heart diseases. Quitting smoking can help your blood pressure return to normal and improve your overall health.

Decrease your caffeine intake

Too much caffeine contributes to disturbed blood pressure numbers. To be sure, check your blood pressure at least thirty minutes after drinking a caffeinated beverage. If you notice an increase of 5-10 mm Hg, you must reduce your caffeine intake.

Avoid stress

Chronic stress also causes high blood pressure. Try to work on your issues and avoid stress triggers to keep blood pressure in check.