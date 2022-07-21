High Blood Pressure May Double Omicron Severity Risk Even In Vaccinated People: Tips To Manage It

Having high blood pressure can increase your risk of suffering from severe Omicron infection. Here's how you can reduce the risk.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common health problem that affects millions of people around the world. This silent killer creeps into the system and disrupts the normal functioning of the heart. When your blood pressure levels are not in control, it puts extra strain on your blood vessels, heart and other organs like kidneys, brain, and eyes. Turns out, high blood pressure can also up your risk of developing severe COVID.

A new study published in the journal Hypertension found that having high blood pressure can double your risk of hospitalization from the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The impact of the disease on patients with severe COVID-19 remained even without the presence of other diseases like kidney disease or heart failure.

High Blood Pressure Doubles Severe COVID Risk

For the study, the researchers included 912 adults who had received three doses of the mRNA COVID vaccine. They found that 16 per cent of all participants required hospitalization. After a thorough analysis, they found that people who are old or suffer from an underlying disease like high blood pressure, kidney disease, heart failure and heart attack were at a higher risk of contracting severe COVID.

As per the study statistics, people who had high blood pressure were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalised for severe COVID, even when they did not suffer from any other underlying disease. Of the 145 hospitalised patients, 125 suffered from hypertension.

COVID-19 Vaccines May Help Reduce Severe COVID Risk

So far, your best defence against the disease is vaccination. COVID-19 doses helped assist in reducing mortality as well as some of the worst side symptoms of the infection. An observational study in Israel found that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine further reduced the risks of severe illness by up to 70 per cent. Nevertheless, some people who had received the full dose and the booster dose still needed to be hospitalised for COVID-19 during the first Omicron variant outbreak.

As per the study, even if a person does not have any other significant chronic diseases, a breakthrough Omicron infection serious enough to require hospitalization can affect an adult of any age, especially if that person has high blood pressure.

You may like to read

How To Manage High Blood Pressure Levels?

Along with taking the necessary steps to avoid contracting COVID-19, you can also practice some lifestyle measures to keep your blood pressure in check, thus reducing the risk of severe COVID.

Do everyday exercises like brisk walking, which are excellent for the heart.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Include foods that are high in fibre and potassium.

Include a variety of nutritious grains, veggies, and fruits that are low in fat.

Keep your daily salt intake around 1500 mg.

Take in a lot of water.

Men should only have two drinks each day, while women should only have one.

Avoid smoking.

Utilize yoga, meditation, music, and exercise to reduce stress.

Check your blood pressure frequently.