Hypertension and exercise are closely linked to each other. Several studies have shown that those who exercise regularly have a much lesser chance of getting hypertension. Hypertension or high blood pressure is when the pressure exerted by the blood flow upon the walls of the blood vessel exceeds 140/90 mmHg. Now a new study published in British Journal of Sports Medicine says that if you have high blood pressure, exercising may be as helpful as taking antihypertensive medicines to lower your blood pressure. According to the research, endurance (walking, jogging, running, cycling and swimming) and dynamic resistance training like strength training with weights and even planks help reduce blood pressure.

But researchers also admitted that more research is necessary on the subject and that it would be wise to do exercises and take antihypertensive meds to beat hypertension. Exercise should not be a replacement for medicines. The study researchers noted that exercise appeared just as effective as most drugs in lowering blood pressure in those with high blood pressure and that the risk of heart attacks and strokes and even death reduces significantly when people take high blood pressure medication and also exercise.

It is important to note that even though following a healthy lifestyle including a good diet and exercise, can make it possible for hypertension patients to slowly go off or reduce meds, it shouldn’t be done without doctor’s consultation.

Previous studies have shown how exercise training can reduce pressure in the arteries. You must try doing exercises for a healthy heart for about 30 minutes five times a week. Studies say that regular dynamic physical exercise for at least 30 minutes daily for most days of a week leads to 5 to 9 mm Hg reduction of systolic blood pressure. Exercising also helps lowering down your levels of BMI and cholesterol which help in reducing the risk of heart diseases.