Hypertension or high blood pressure affects more than a billion people across the world. Every year more numbers are added to this. This is a serious condition that can lead to stroke, heart disease and kidney failure. If you have this condition, you need to consult a doctor and get treatment immediately. It can be controlled but you have to seek timely treatment. In addition to visiting a doctor andn taking the prescribed medication, you can also try out the DASH diet. This is actually the ‘Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension’, a diet that can help you bring down your risk of hypertension significantly.

All about the DASH diet

The DASH diet says that you must consume more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats. You have to consume more of fruits and vegetables and some lean protein like chicken, fish and beans. But you need to restrict your intake of red meat, salt, added sugars and fat. In fact, you are not allowed to have more than 1 teaspoon of salt per day.

Benefits of the DASH diet

Other than regulating your blood pressure levels, this diet can help you lose weight and also significantly bring down your risk of certain cancers. Moreover, this diet can lower metabolic syndrome risk and save you from diabetes and heart disease.

Recommended foods

This diet does not specify what to eat when. It is basically a guideline that you need to follow for overall health and fitness. What this diet does is it recommends specific servings of different food groups. The number of servings will translate to how much calories you get in a day.

The DASH diet says that you must eat 6 to 8 servings of whole grains every day. So add a lot of whole-grain breads, brown rice quinoa and oatmeal to your diet. As for vegetables, you need to help yourself to at least 4 to 5 servings per day. The DASH diet lays emphasis on leafy green vegetables like spinach or kale and broccoli, carrots, squash or tomatoes. You also need to have 4 to 5 servings of fruits every day and 2 to 3 servings of dairy in a day. As for protein, you need to consume 6 or fewer servings per day.