Always make sure you listen to your body and notice how your body is adapting to your workout. © Shutterstock

According to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, exercise may be as effective as prescribed drugs to lower high blood pressure. But researchers say that there are no direct head to head comparative trials of exercise and blood pressure lowering drugs, and the numbers of participants in some of the included studies were relatively small. They also add that while promising, the findings shouldn’t persuade hypertension patients to ditch their blood pressure lowering drugs in favour of an exercise regimen just yet, although patients might want to boost their physical activity levels, advises the lead study author in a linked podcast.

Another study at the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care say that there are many good reasons to ensure sufficient exercise in everyday life. However, advising patients with increased blood pressure to exercise regularly is often regarded as a specific medical measure aiming to reduce the increased risk of late complications. But whether more exercise actually helps to avoid illnesses related to hypertension or at least delay their onset has been insufficiently investigated.

In spite of this contradictory views, staying active and exercising regularly can do wonders for your blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure and have trouble controlling it, don’t worry because you are not alone. Living with stress or engaging in unhealthy eating habits can cause blood pressure to spike. The good news is that there are many ways for you to lower your blood pressure. Exercise is one of them.

Helpful Tips for Exercising With HYPERTENSION

Making an appointment with your doctor is the first step in designing the right workout plan to incorporate in your schedule. Once you get the green light, there’s nothing stopping you from doing your favourite exercises and keeping your blood pressure under control.

Tip No. 1: Start slow and at your own pace

Start with moderate exercise at least 30 minutes a day and for five times a week. Engage in activities such as brisk walking, a light jog or cycling to get your heart pumping at a moderate level.

It’s perfectly fine to start slow and then gradually increase the intensity of your workout.

Tip No. 2: Warm-ups and cooldowns

It is important to warm up with a few stretches and maybe some jogging to get your heart rate up. After you finish your exercise, keep moving to slow down at a gradual pace. Make sure you don’t stop your workout immediately. When you have high blood pressure, you don’t have to overdo it and have any sudden changes in your heart rate.

Tip No. 3: Cardio is good

Engaging in cardio is one of the best exercises to reduce stress, strengthen your heart and lower your blood pressure. Sign up for sports such as basketball, tennis or even swimming to gain maximum benefits from your workout. While your blood pressure may rise during aerobic exercise, this is completely normal and will only be temporary.

Tip No. 4: Pick up some weights

strength training help you burn fat and blast calories to keep your hypertension in check. This type of exercise is also extremely helpful in reducing your blood pressure and kickstarting your metabolism. Dumbbell and kettlebell workouts are easy to do yet extremely effective for your overall health and well-being.

Tip No. 5: Shorten your workouts if you need to

If you don’t have time to fit in an hour or 30 minutes of exercise into your day, shorten them! Avoid skipping your exercise completely. Staying active is key to controlling your blood pressure. Instead of a 30-minute moderate workout, up your intensity a little to engage in a short workout of 10 to 20 minutes. This will get your heart pumping and keep your blood pressure under control.

Tip No. 6: Always listen to your body

Your body will always give you important signals as to when you can keep going or when you need to stop. Always make sure you listen to your body and notice how your body is adapting to your workout. Don’t overdo it. If at any point you feel shortness of breath, chest pain or dizziness, stop exercising immediately and rest. If these conditions continue, make sure to seek medical help immediately.

Tip No. 7: Encourage your friends

Get your friends to work out with you! Not only will this keep you motivated, but you will also help out your friends or neighbours to stay fit and active. Having a workout buddy has shown to be a helpful way to keep you motivated especially when you don’t feel like exercising. Staying fit with your friends also encourages social interaction and bonding among your peers.

Text sourced from zliving.com