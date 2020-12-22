International blood pressure guidelines advise health professionals to measure blood pressure in both arms when assessing cardiovascular risk. But this is one advice that is widely ignored by health professionals around the globe. According to a new study, this could lead to fatal complications that can be easily prevented if the guidelines are followed. According to researchers of this study, checking one arm and then the other with a routinely used blood pressure monitor is cheap and can be carried out in any healthcare setting. It does not require any additional or expensive equipment. Whilst international guidelines currently recommend that this is done, it only happens around half of the time at best, usually due to time constraints. This research shows that the little extra time it takes to measure both arms could ultimately save lives. Also Read - UCLA scientists reveal how COVID-19 virus increases stroke risk

For a new study led by the University of Exeter, the global INTERPRESS-IPD Collaboration conducted a meta-analysis of all the available research, then merged data from 24 global studies to create a database of nearly 54,000 people. The data spanned adults from Europe, the US, Africa and Asia for whom blood pressure readings for both arms were available. Funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and published in Hypertension, the study is the first to conclude that the greater the inter-arm blood pressure difference, the greater is a patient's additional health risk.

New upper limit of normal for inter-arm difference in blood pressure

The new study provides a new upper limit of 'normal' for an inter-arm difference in blood pressure, which is significantly lower than the current guidance. The research could lead to a change in international hypertension guidelines, meaning more at-risk patients could be identified and receive potentially life-saving treatment. In a methodology that put patients at its heart, working with a patient advisory group at every step of the research, the team analysed data on inter-arm blood pressure difference, and tracked the number of deaths, heart attacks and strokes that occurred in the cohort over 10 years.

BP difference between 2 arms linked to poorer health outcome

Researchers have long known that a difference in blood pressure between the two arms is linked to poorer health outcomes. The large numbers involved in the INTERPRESS-IPD study helped them to understand this in more detail. It showed that the higher the difference in blood pressure between arms, the greater the cardiovascular risk. So, it really is critical to measure both arms to establish which patients may be at significantly increased risk. Patients who require a blood pressure check should now expect that it’s checked in both arms, at least once.

Difference in systolic BP may indicate restricted blood flow

Blood pressure rises and falls in a cycle with each pulse. It is measured in units of millimetres of mercury (mmHg), and the reading is always given as two numbers: the upper (systolic) reading represents the maximum blood pressure and the lower (diastolic) value is the minimum blood pressure. A high systolic blood pressure indicates hypertension. This affects one third of the adult population and is the single leading cause globally of preventable heart attacks, strokes and deaths. A significant difference between the systolic blood pressure measurements in the two arms could be indicative of a narrowing, or a stiffening, of the arteries, which can affect blood flow. These arterial changes are recognised as a further risk marker for subsequent heart attack, stroke or early death, and should be investigated for treatment.

Systolic difference of 10 mmHg indicates additional risk

The researchers concluded that each mmHg difference found between the two arms, elevated predicted 10-year risk of one of the following occurring by one per cent; new angina, a heart attack or stroke. At the moment, both UK and European guidelines recognise a systolic difference of 15 mmHg or more between the two arms as the threshold indicative of additional cardiovascular risk. This new study found that a lower threshold of 10 mmHg was clearly indicative of additional risk, which would mean that far more people should be considered for treatment if such a difference between arms is present.

To this end, the research team has created a tool that is easy for clinicians to use, to establish who should be considered for treatment based on their risk, incorporating the blood pressure reading in both arms. An interarm difference of greater than 10 mmHg occurs in 11 per cent of people with high blood pressure (hypertension) — itself a known health risk — and in four per cent of the general population.

(With inputs from Agencies)