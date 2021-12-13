Control High Blood Pressure: Don't Ignore THIS Morning Symptom Of The 'Silent Killer'

High blood pressure can lead to dire consequences if left undiagnosed. It is important to be aware of the signs of hypertension to know for sure.

Millions of people across the globe suffer from high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. It is often referred to as a silent killer because most people don't even realize that they are suffering from hypertension unless their blood pressure is dangerously high. When left unnoticed, the high force of blood against the artery walls due to high bp levels can damage blood vessels and lead to heart problems. Plus, it is crucial to know the symptoms that creep into your system and can cause serious damage.

Don't Ignore THIS Morning Symptom Of High Blood Pressure

The reason why high blood pressure is referred to as a "silent killer" as it shows no obvious symptoms to indicate that something is wrong. And you cannot ignore the symptoms either as ignorance can lead to serious health complications. So, what can you do? The best way to protect yourself is to be aware of the risks and symptoms of the disease.

Have you ever woken up and experienced a headache? It could be a sign of high blood pressure. But only when it's severe. Dr Reema Kashiva, a senior diabetologist from Noble hospital, Pune says, "According to medical literature if somebody is suffering from an intense headache, it can be a case of hypertensive crisis. In such a case, a person might be having blood pressure that reaches as much as 180/120 millimetres of mercury (mmHg) or higher. This is a medical emergency scenario, and a person should be immediately taken to the hospital. If the blood pressure is currently well managed, and if someone is experiencing morning headache, they can take aspirin which is available over the counter."

Not Everyone With Hypertension Experiences Headaches

"Not all people will have high blood pressure if they have a headache. Only in a few cases, we have seen that people suffering from early morning headaches, will have high blood pressure. There are many reasons for headaches in the morning. If anybody is having a headache every day, they should not neglect it. They should immediately consult a doctor," Dr Kashiva added.

Other Signs Of Hypertension

According to the American Heart Association, it is difficult to pinpoint the signs and symptoms of high blood pressure because they are not prominent symptoms as such. High blood pressure is a "silent killer" with few symptoms. You are risking your life if you disregard your blood pressure because you believe a specific symptom or indication will alert you to the problem. It is best to consult a doctor and get yourself diagnosed before it's too late.

Although not distinctive, you might experience these symptoms if you are suffering from high blood pressure:

Severe headaches

Nosebleed

Fatigue

Confusion

Difficulty in breathing

Irregular heartbeat

Blood in the urine

Vision problems

Chest pain

While these symptoms can occur, it is best to take professional advice from a medical practitioner.