Can High Blood Pressure Affect Your Period?

Chronic hypertension may lead to irregular periods

Hypertension or high blood pressure is associated with irregular periods and heavy bleeding. The connection hypertension and period explained here.

When the blood pressure is 140/90 mmHg or higher, it is termed as high blood pressure or hypertension. When this happens, then person may experience symptoms like headaches, heart palpitations, or nosebleeds. Factors that can lead development of high blood pressure include an unhealthy diet, high intake of sodium-rich foods, lack of physical activity, and stress. Having high blood pressure can increase your risk of having a stroke or a heart attack. What many of you may not be aware is that hypertension or high blood pressure can affect a woman's menstrual cycle and vice versa? Here, gynecologists decode the connection between hypertension and periods.

Chronic hypertension may lead to irregular periods

Blood flow to the uterus and ovaries may be affected due to high blood pressure and this can lead to irregular periods and heavy bleeding.

Dr Madhuri Mehendale, Gynecologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital expounds, "Women with premenstrual syndrome (PMS), painful (dysmenorrhoea), heavy (menorrhagia), and irregular menstrual period often tend to have high blood pressure that can make them prone to heart disease. Chronic hypertension is also linked to irregular menses. Chronic inflammation and emotional distress seen during menses are also tied to hypertension. Worrisome symptoms of PMSing such as fatigue, acne, bloating, mood swings, anxiety, lack of concentration, and an unhealthy appetite can induce hypertension during menses. Thus, one needs to know that heavy periods could be a risk factor for chronic hypertension when it comes to young women."

TRENDING NOW

Dr Nitin Gupte, Gynecologist, Apollo Spectra Pune, adds, "High blood pressure during the beginning of the menses is witnessed owing to pain. Even certain medications for blood pressure associated problems can cause heavy bleeding like blood thinners or some pain killers."

Adopt healthy lifestyle practices during periods

Dr Madhuri advises women who are on their periods to manage stress, monitor their blood pressure, sleep well, and drink enough water and other fluids to stay hydrated.

Dr Nitin also highlights the importance adopting healthy lifestyle practices during menses.

You may like to read

He advises women to follow these tips to stay healthy during their menses:

Try to eat a well-balanced diet inclusive of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pulses, legumes, and lentils.

Stay away from foods containing high amounts of salt.

Exercise as per the doctor's advice.

Take medication prescribed by the doctor only.

Get a good night's sleep.

De-stress by doing yoga or meditation.

Check blood pressure every day without fail.

Keep your menses stress-free so that you will not get hyper or panic.

Cut down on caffeine, alcohol, and sugar.

Summary

The association between heavy periods (menorrhagia) and chronic hypertension may be bi-directional in young women. Chronic hypertension may also be associated with subsequent risk of irregular periods.

RECOMMENDED STORIES