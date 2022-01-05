Anxiety During BP Test: This Finger Clip Device May Hep Prevent White Coat Hypertension

Do you often get nervous during blood pressure test? It could lead to an incorrect misdiagnosis of high blood pressure (hypertension) and overmedication. A new finger clip device offers solution to this problem.

Monitoring your blood pressure on a regular basis is important for early detection of various health problems. However, when your blood pressure is measured in a doctor's office, many things can cause false readings. For example, stress, anxiety or nervousness during a clinic or hospital visit can lead to higher-than-normal blood pressure readings, also known as white coat hypertension (WCH), or "white coat syndrome", referring to the doctors' coats. This could lead to an incorrect misdiagnosis of high blood pressure (hypertension) and overmedication. The good news is, we will soon have a finger clip device for measuring and monitoring blood pressure.

Not only the device can provide a rapid, noninvasive way for measuring blood pressure, but it can also simultaneously measure heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, body temperature and respiratory rate, said researchers from the University of Missouri-Columbia who are customizing the commercial finger clip device.

New finger clip can record your BP within 5 sec

According to lead author Richard Byfield, the typical method of calculating blood pressure using an inflatable cuff wrapped around the arm are associated with three issues -- it can cause damage to the arteries if done repeatedly within a short amount of time; someone's blood pressure can rise due to nervousness; and it can take up to 30 seconds to complete.

The new finger clip device can record someone's blood pressure within five seconds, stated Byfield, a mechanical and aerospace engineering graduate student in the MU College of Engineering.

How the finger clip device works

The device records someone's blood pressure by placing optical sensors on the fingertip that measure the amount of light reflected off the blood vessels underneath the surface of the skin. This process is called photoplethysmography (PPG), Byfield explained.

In this device, the researchers have used two PPG sensors located at two different points on a finger to calculate pulse wave velocity, or how fast the blood is traveling through the bloodstream. The data is then transmitted wirelessly to a computer for signal processing and blood pressure calculation by a machine learning algorithm.

When tested on 26 study participants, the device showed an accuracy rate of about 90 per cent for systolic blood pressure, and a 63 per cent accuracy rate for diastolic blood pressure.

Measure blood pressure at home easily

The researchers have filed a provisional patent for the device. Meanwhile, they are currently working on developing the device for at-home use. At present, nurses use multiple devices to monitor a patient's vital signs. Byfield believes that clinical application of their device, which can simultaneously measure BP and four additional vital signs, could help relieve some burdens for nurses.

White coat hypertension

Some people have anxiety before and during a medical visit. This can trigger white coat hypertension or white coat syndrome. It is estimated to occur in about one in five people.

Both higher or lower blood pressure readings are worrisome for the patients, said Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen Multi speciality Hospital, Chembur.

"Blood pressure readings taken at the doctor's clinic or even in a hospital may not match with your regular readings. You may get these false readings owing to nervousness or anxiety. If you are stressed before going to the clinic or the hospital then there will be higher-than-normal blood pressure readings, which is also called white coat hypertension (WCH), or white coat syndrome. Stress leads to a rise in cortisol level that is a stress hormone, and there will be a temporary rise in blood pressure," he added.

Below, Dr Gadkar suggested some steps you can follow during a blood pressure test to get an accurate readings:

Before going for the test, stay in a quiet environment for a few minutes.

Go to the bathroom, if needed before the readings.

Avoid talking, using a mobile phone or doing any activity while monitoring BP.

Seat properly in the chair, do not cross legs, place your feet flat on the ground. Stay calm and relaxed.

Make sure the cuff is positioned right above the elbow with the arm supported so the cuff is at the same level as the heart. Do not remove the cuff in between the readings.