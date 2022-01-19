Add THIS Delicious Tea To Your Diet To Keep Your Blood Pressure Levels In Control

Are your blood pressure levels out of whack lately? Researchers at the American Heart Association has found that hibiscus tea can help manage hypertension and reduce the risk of associated diseases.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is one of the most frequent disorders worldwide. Around a billion individuals on the earth suffer from the same condition, and the number is only growing. For the uninitiated, high blood pressure occurs when blood is driven through the arteries at high pressure, causing substantial damage to the heart, kidneys, and blood vessels.

Heart disease, renal disease, and stroke are all linked to this health problem. However, you don't have to be concerned because pre-hypertension and hypertension may be controlled with a healthy diet. One addition to your diet that can help you keep your blood pressure levels in check is hibiscus tea.

Hibiscus Tea For High Blood Pressure

As per a report by nutrition scientist Diane Mckay at the American Heart Association, sipping on a delicious warm hibiscus tea can help lower your blood pressure levels, further reducing the risk of several other diseases.

In a sample of pre-hypertensive and slightly hypertensive people, drinking hibiscus tea reduced blood pressure. For the study, McKay evaluated 65 participants between the ages of 30 and 70 who had a systolic blood pressure of 120 to 150 mm Hg and a diastolic blood pressure of 95 mm Hg or less at the start of the study. Heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease are all linked to blood pressure readings of 120 over 80 or higher.

About half of the group was chosen at random to drink three cups of hibiscus tea every day for six weeks. The others were given a placebo drink with fake hibiscus flavouring and colour. All of the participants were told to stick to their normal diet and exercise routines. The blood pressure of all the individuals was measured twice before the study, and at weekly intervals. The volunteers who drank hibiscus tea had a 7.2-point drop in systolic blood pressure, compared to a 1.3-point decline in those who drank the placebo beverage, according to the research.

Helps To Keep Systolic Blood Pressure In Control

Another study published in the Journal of Advanced Pharmaceutical Technology and Research, the antihypertensive impact of hibiscus tea on stage one hypertension. For blood pressure control, both the control and case groups got the same lifestyle and nutritional counselling. For one month, the case group was given two normal cups of hibiscus tea every morning. Blood pressure was measured at the beginning and end of the trial.

Both groups had a significant drop in systolic blood pressure, however, the hibiscus tea group had a significantly larger mean reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Two numbers are used to calculate blood pressure: The first figure, systolic blood pressure, indicates how much pressure is in your arteries when your heartbeats. The second number, diastolic blood pressure, measures the pressure in your arteries between heartbeats.

How To Make Hibiscus Tea?

Mix some dried hibiscus flowers in water and boil in a pot. Do not add sugar and switch off the flame once the water boils. Let the tea steep for 15-20 minutes. Blend the honey and lime juice in the tea until well incorporated. Remove the tea leaves and strain the tea. Hibiscus tea can be served hot or chilled after a couple of hours in the refrigerator.

