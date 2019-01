Stressful situations may shoot up one’s blood pressure. High blood pressure can invite many fatal diseases including stroke, peripheral artery disease, kidney disease and vision loss, according to few studies. But, now these findings of the new study will shock you. According to the study published in the Psychophysiology, researchers from the University of Arizona (UA) in the US measured participants’ blood pressure, heart rate and heart rate variability of the participants who were in committed romantic relationships. The participants were told to think about their partner during the task and asked to complete the stressful task of submerging one foot into three inches of cold water ( from 3.3 to 4.4 degrees Celsius).

The study revealed that those participants whose partners present in the room or the ones who thought about their partner had a lower blood pressure response. Hence, this research proved that if you think about your partner when you are stressed you will be able to bring your numbers down. While this may be helpful for people, here, we also suggest few smart hacks to bring your numbers down.

1: Hug it out

Hugging can be a good therapy to manage blood pressure. According to the research carried out by the scientists from the University of Vienna, hugging a loved one will not only help you to strengthen your bond with them but will also bring your numbers down. Thus, Oxytocin, a hormone produced by the pituitary gland is released and it can help reduce your tension and stress. Similarly, cuddling pets can also be helpful.

2: Yoga can help reduce blood pressure

Certain yoga poses are effective in dealing with stress and blood pressure. Yoga poses like Shavasana (corpse pose), can help you de-stress and tackle depression and fatigue. It will also enhance your blood circulation. Sukhasana (easy pose) calms your body and mind and reduces your blood pressure as it makes your body more balanced and happy. Janusirsasana (one-legged forward bend) works on your tummy and aids weight loss. Furthermore, it also manages your blood pressure. Another pose namely Virasana (hero pose), tends to increase blood circulation around your legs and regulates your blood pressure.

3: Get a good night’s sleep

According to the national Sleep, Heart Health Study found that lack of sleep can cause hypertension. So, get a sound sleep by making your bedroom comfortable and follow a proper sleep routine. If you find it difficult to sleep at night then consult your expert.

4: Reduce your sodium intake

Manjari Chandra, Senior Consultant, Nutrition, Max Healthcare says, “Avoid eating foods which have added sodium in them. The more you eat sodium the more your kidney retains water to keep the osmolarity of the body at a certain percentage. Once it retains water your blood pressure may increase. Avoid foods which are loaded with added salt- packaged foods- soups, side dishes, pizzas and so on.

5: Eat foods which have diuretic properties

“Certain foods have a diuretic effect. They have a higher content of potassium. It will make the pH alkaline of your body and reduce the blood pressure effectively. Citrus fruits like berries, barley water, black coffee and tender coconut water, ragi and millets which are abundant in potassium will be beneficial,” highlights Chandra.

6: Eat fibrous foods

When you eat foods loaded with fibre, they will help you keep your LDL cholesterol in control. This, in turn, will help you to keep your arteries clear and this can lower your blood pressure. Since, if your arteries get clogged then your blood pressure may shoot up. Opt for raw fruits and vegetables, lentils, beans, millets like buckwheat, jowar and bajra,” explains Chandra.