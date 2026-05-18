Hypertension doesn’t wait for symptoms: What most people still get wrong about high blood pressure

Have you been diagnosed with hypertension, or dealing with fluctuating blood pressure? Read on to know the real facts about high BP and what it actually does inside your body from an expert.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 18, 2026 1:09 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Somashekhar C M

Hypertension doesn’t wait for symptoms: What most people still get wrong about high blood pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure, is one of those conditions that people often know about but do not always act on with the seriousness it deserves. It is common, easy to test for, and manageable in most cases, yet it continues to be one of the biggest drivers of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease and heart failure.

In India, the concern is even greater because hypertension is appearing earlier, often in people who are still in their most productive working years. Many of them do not have symptoms. Many discover it only during a routine health check. Others know their blood pressure is high but do not continue treatment consistently because of misconceptions about the disease.

Top 5 Myths vs Real Facts About Hypertension Debunked

Whether you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure (hypertension) or not, here are the top 5 facts that you should know about this 'silent killer' shared by Dr Somashekhar C M Consultant - Cardiologist - Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram.

Myth 1: "I will feel unwell if my BP is high."

One of the most misleading things about hypertension is that it often does not make a person feel sick. A person may have significantly raised blood pressure and still go about the day normally. There may be no headache, no dizziness, no chest discomfort and no breathlessness.

This is why hypertension cannot be diagnosed by symptoms. It has to be measured. In clinical practice, many patients are diagnosed incidentally during annual health checks, pre-surgical evaluations or consultations for completely unrelated complaints.

A BP check is simple, quick and non-invasive, but it can open the door to early prevention. However, for people at higher risk, BP measurement alone may not provide the full picture. A more detailed assessment may be needed if a person has a family history of hypertension or premature heart disease, diabetes or prediabetes, high cholesterol, smoking history, obesity, especially abdominal obesity, chronic stress or a sedentary lifestyle.

You may like to read

In such cases, doctors may advise further evaluation such as lipid profile, kidney function tests, ECG, echocardiography or, in selected patients, CT coronary artery calcium scoring to understand cardiovascular risk more clearly.

Apollo's Health of the Nation 2026 report found that nearly one in two people without symptoms who underwent preventive screening showed early evidence of plaque buildup in the arteries on imaging. This is an important reminder: the absence of symptoms should never be mistaken for the absence of disease.

Image created using AI

Myth 2: "High BP happens only after a certain age."

The age profile of hypertension has changed. It is no longer unusual to diagnose high blood pressure in people in their 30s, and sometimes even younger.

According to Apollo's Health of the Nation report, among the working population screened, where the average age was just 38 years, one in four individuals had hypertension. This points to a clear shift: blood pressure-related risk is beginning much earlier than many people assume.

Several modern lifestyle patterns are contributing to this. Long hours of sitting, irregular sleep, persistent mental stress, low physical activity and frequent intake of packaged or processed foods all affect the body's blood pressure regulation over time. These factors can increase sympathetic activity, affect vascular function, contribute to weight gain and gradually make arteries less flexible.

Excess weight is particularly important. The report identified excess weight as the leading risk factor among four out of five high-risk individuals for heart disease. Central obesity, or fat around the abdomen, is especially concerning because it is closely linked with insulin resistance, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction.

The problem is that these internal changes begin long before a diagnosis is made. A young person may feel energetic and functional while the arteries are already under stress. Hypertension must therefore be seen as an early-onset metabolic and vascular risk, not only as a disease of older age.

Myth 3: "I have reduced salt, so my BP should be fine."

Reducing salt is important, but it is not the whole treatment plan. Hypertension is rarely caused by one factor alone. If the focus remains only on salt, other major contributors may be missed.

It is also important to understand where salt comes from. Many people reduce salt in home-cooked food but continue to consume high amounts of sodium through packaged snacks, instant foods, processed meats, sauces, bakery products and ready-to-eat meals. These foods may also contain refined carbohydrates, unhealthy fats and additives that worsen weight, cholesterol, blood sugar and overall metabolic health.

Blood pressure is also influenced by sleep, stress, physical activity, weight, insulin resistance and inflammation. A person who eats less salt but sleeps poorly, sits for long hours, has abdominal obesity and high stress may still have uncontrolled hypertension.

The Health of the Nation 2026 report also noted a high prevalence of overweight and obesity, abnormal lipid levels and elevated blood sugar among people screened. These conditions often cluster together and increase cardiovascular risk.

Effective blood pressure control therefore requires a wider strategy: healthy food choices, reduced processed food intake, regular exercise, weight management, better sleep, stress control and medication when needed. Salt reduction is useful, but it cannot compensate for an unhealthy metabolic profile.

Myth 4: "My BP is only slightly raised, so I don't need to worry."

There is no such thing as a harmless rise in blood pressure. Even modest elevation can increase long-term risk if it persists.

A normal BP reading is below 120/80 mmHg. Readings that fall into the elevated or prehypertensive range should be taken seriously because this is often the stage before established hypertension develops. The body may not show symptoms at this point, but the blood vessels are already being exposed to higher pressure than ideal.

Apollo's preventive health check data found that nearly 46% of individuals below 30 years of age had prehypertension. The progression can also be faster than expected, with some people moving from prehypertension to hypertension in as little as 1.4 years.

This early stage is actually the best time to intervene. Lifestyle correction, regular monitoring and medical guidance can prevent or delay progression. Unfortunately, many people ignore borderline readings because they believe treatment begins only when numbers become very high.

Borderline BP should be treated as a warning signal, not as reassurance.

How to control high blood pressure - Tips to follow.

Myth 5: "Once my BP is normal, I can stop medicines."

This is a common and risky mistake. When blood pressure becomes normal after starting medication, it usually means the treatment is working. It does not mean hypertension has been cured.

Blood pressure medicines reduce pressure on the blood vessels, help the heart work with less strain and protect organs such as the brain, kidneys and heart from long-term injury. Stopping them suddenly or without medical supervision can cause blood pressure to rise again. In some cases, this rebound rise can be abrupt and dangerous.

Uncontrolled or fluctuating blood pressure places repeated stress on the arteries. Over time, this can increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, kidney damage and heart failure.

Hypertension treatment has to be individualised. Some patients may need one medicine, others may need combinations. The decision depends on overall cardiovascular risk, associated conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease, age, organ involvement and response to treatment.

For patients whose BP remains difficult to control despite multiple medicines and lifestyle measures, newer approaches such as renal denervation may be considered in carefully selected cases. But for most people, the foundation remains regular follow-up and consistent treatment.

Myth 6: "Hypertension is always because of lifestyle."

Lifestyle plays a major role, but it is not the only explanation. Hypertension can be primary or secondary. Primary hypertension is more common and develops due to a combination of genetic tendency, age, environment, diet, weight, stress and physical inactivity. Secondary hypertension occurs when there is an identifiable medical cause.

Some people develop high BP because of chronic kidney disease, thyroid or adrenal disorders, obstructive sleep apnea or certain medicines such as long-term painkillers, steroids or oral contraceptives. A strong family history can also increase risk, even in people who appear fit.

Pregnancy is another important context. Gestational hypertension and preeclampsia require careful monitoring because they can affect both maternal and fetal health if not identified early.

This is why it is unsafe to judge hypertension risk only by appearance. A lean, active person can have high BP. A young person can have high BP. A person without obvious lifestyle risk factors can still have high BP because of genetics or an underlying condition.

The right approach is to measure, evaluate and understand the cause wherever possible.

Myth 7: "Hypertension mainly damages the heart."

The heart is only one part of the story. Hypertension affects the entire blood vessel system. Persistently raised pressure damages the inner lining of arteries and increases the workload on multiple organs.

Over time, this can lead to thickening of the heart muscle, heart failure, stroke, chronic kidney disease and damage to the retina. It can also speed up plaque formation in arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke and peripheral vascular disease.

The most concerning part is that this organ damage can progress quietly. A person may not know that the kidneys are being affected or that the heart muscle is thickening until the damage is more advanced.

Hypertension should therefore be understood as a whole-body vascular condition. Treating it is not only about preventing heart disease; it is about protecting the brain, kidneys, eyes and circulation as well.

Hypertension: Here's What It Does Inside Your Body in Reality

Hypertension rarely exists alone. In many patients, it appears alongside diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, fatty liver or other metabolic problems. Each of these increases risk on its own, but together they create a much higher burden on the blood vessels and organs.

The bigger concern today is that these risks are being detected earlier, particularly among younger working adults. Many people remain undiagnosed because they feel well. Others are diagnosed but do not follow up regularly or stop treatment when readings improve.

This is why hypertension management must shift from reactive care to preventive care. We need early screening, proper risk assessment, lifestyle correction, appropriate medication and long-term monitoring.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.