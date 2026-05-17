Hypertension crisis in India: 82% of patients say stress is the main cause of high blood pressure, expert shares tips to manage it

World Hypertension Day 2026: Did you know the primary cause of hypertension is stress? In a recent study, experts noted that 82% of patients with high BP have been found dealing with stress and anxiety.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 17, 2026 12:01 PM IST

Stress and heart health in India (Image generated using AI)

In a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, over 315 million adults in India live with hypertension, making it one of the largest concentrations of the condition anywhere in the world. Yet despite widespread awareness, better access to medication, and decades of public health messaging around diet and exercise, for most patients, the condition remains stubbornly out of control. The question worth asking is: why?

What Causes Hypertension?

According to Dr. R. Govindarajan, Chief Innovation Officer, Kapiva, a new study, based on a survey conducted by Kantar on Indians diagnosed with high blood pressure, points to an answer that most standard treatment plans are simply not designed to address.When patients were asked what they believed caused their hypertension, 82% named stress as the primary perceived reason. Not genetics. Not salt. Not a sedentary lifestyle. Stress, above everything else.

Among those between 25 and 44 years old, 43% described their workplace stress as very high. Poor sleep and acute stress were tied as the two leading triggers for BP going out of control, each cited by 59% of patients. These two reinforce each other in a way that makes the condition hard to break. Chronic stress disturbs sleep. Disrupted sleep makes it harder to manage stress the next day.The cycle continues, and blood pressure readings reflect it, week after week.

Symptoms of Hypertension That Often Go Unattended

The study also revealed that hypertension today is not just persistent, it is emotionally exhausting. Seven in ten patients who experience BP fluctuations do so every single week. Patients with fluctuating BP also reported the highest perception of seriousness around the condition, with concern levels peaking at 92% among older respondents with unstable readings. The fear is not abstract.Across respondents, heart attack emerged as the single biggest fear associated with hypertension, cited by 42% of patients, followed by stroke at 23%. You may like to read

Causes of high blood pressure

This is not a condition these individuals visit a doctor about twice a year and move on from. It is sitting with them at their desk, waking them up at 2am, showing up as a headache they cannot shake by Wednesday afternoon. Nearly half the patients in the study reported frequent headaches. Many also described anxiety, irritability, exhaustion, and difficulty concentrating as part of everyday life with hypertension rather than isolated symptoms.

How To Manage Hypertension: Ayurvedic Tips To Follow

Lifestyle patterns emerging from the study also paint a worrying picture.Nearly half the respondents reported having predominantly desk-based jobs, while younger respondents reported some of the poorest sleep patterns overall, averaging under six hours a night in several cases. At the same time, patients admitted that maintaining healthy habits consistently remains difficult. Weight management emerged as the hardest behaviour to sustain, followed by maintaining healthy diets, regular exercise, and stress-management practices.

There is another layer to this that gets overlooked in most conversations about hypertension management. Alongside their prescribed medication, 35% of patients in the study were already turning to home remedies such as amla, garlic, lemon water, and Arjun Chaal.They were not abandoning their prescriptions. They were reaching for something that felt more complete, something that addressed what the pill alone did not.

Here is the thing: they are not wrong to try. These ingredients have real science behind them:

Arjun Chaal has been used in Ayurvedic cardiac care for centuries, and the research on its cardiac-supportive compounds is credible. Garlic is one of the most studied natural ingredients in cardiovascular health. Amla's antioxidant profile is well established. The instinct patients have is clinically sound. 's antioxidant profile is well established. The instinct patients have is clinically sound.

Other Tips To Control Blood Pressure

Treat stress as a cardiovascular issue, not just a mental health one. If your stress is not being managed, your blood pressure readings will keep telling you that.Medication addresses the reading. It does not address what is producing it.

Make sleep a clinical priority. Seven to eight hours of consistent sleep is not a lifestyle preference for someone with hypertension. It is closer to medicine.The data on sleep as a BP trigger is clear, and it should be part of every conversation between patients and their doctors.

Do not wait for symptoms to become severe before taking action. Monitor your blood pressure regularly. Prioritise sleep as seriously as diet. Build movement into your routine, even if it starts with small daily habits.Most importantly, recognise the impact stress can have on long-term cardiovascular health.