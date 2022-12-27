Hypertension: 7 Health Dangers Caused By High Blood Pressure

Suffering from high blood pressure? Here are the major health complications that high blood pressure or hypertension can lead to when left untreated.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension is a condition that increases the pressure of the blood flow against the walls of the arteries. This sudden increase in pressure causes severe problems in the heart and often leads to heart attack, stroke, and other cardiac issues. And the effect of high blood pressure doesn't really stop here. Uncontrolled hypertension can quietly damage your internal organs for years and slowly lead to disability and severe heart health issues. Today, in this article, we will discuss the major health complications that high blood pressure or hypertension can lead to when left untreated. But, before we take a look at the health complications caused by high BP, let us understand how can one know if he/she has high blood pressure.

Symptoms You Have High Blood Pressure

The one thing that makes high blood pressure, or hypertension a major health concern is that it is a silent killer, which means not always one will be experiencing the symptoms of this condition. A person can suffer from high blood pressure for years, without showing any noticeable signs and symptoms. But, remember that without any symptoms also, high BP can damage your internal organs. Therefore, we have jotted down 13 common signs that can say something is going wrong with your blood pressure.

Waking up with a headache, or early morning headaches Nosebleeds Irregular heartbeat Heart palpitation Buzzing in the ears Muscle tremors Extreme fatigue Unexplained chest pain Nausea Vomiting Confusion Anxiety Vision changes

Hypertension's Effects On Your Body

Now, that you know how hypertension can show up in your body, you should be curious to understand what happens when your blood pressure goes up suddenly. "Uncontrolled, and unmanaged high blood pressure is a serious issue that comes with zero to mild symptoms. However, what it can do to your body is worth noting. From damaging your heart's arteries to affecting your brain health, high BP can be dangerous for your overall health," said Dr. Reshma Chatterjee. Below mentioned are some of the severe health complications, high blood pressure can cause.

Damage Arteries

Yes, you read that right, uncontrolled hypertension can severely damage your arteries. The arteries are flexible, and elastic, which helps in the right flow of blood to the vital organs of the body. However, in patients who have High blood pressure (hypertension), the pressure of the blood flow gradually increases, causing damage to the cells of the arteries' inner lining.

Damage The Heart

Another side effect of hypertension is heart problems. These issues in the heart can include coronary artery diseases, enlargement of the heart size and shape changes, and in severe cases, it can also lead to heart failure and stroke (this happens due to the weakening of the heart muscles that worsens the efficiency of the heart).

Damage To The Brain

Uncontrolled hypertension can damage your brain to a great level. Why so? Because brain health depends on nourishing blood supply to work properly high blood pressure may affect the brain in many ways, such as transient ischemic attack (TIA), stroke, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment.

Damage The Kidneys

Kidneys can get severely damaged when you don't manage your blood pressure levels, why so? Let's understand. Kidneys usually filter excess fluid and waste from the blood, a process that requires healthy blood vessels. When you are suffering from High blood pressure, your blood vessel vessels are already damaged, which can hamper the work of the kidneys.

Apart from the above health issues, hypertension can also damage your eyes and lead to severe problems in your vision. Can harm your sexual abilities and leave you at risk of suffering sexual dysfunction.