Do you fantasize about sex recurrently? Does the urge to get intimate seems to be quite strong and doesn’t go away? If your nodding states a yes to all these, you are probably suffering from hypersexual disorder. It is a medical condition usually addressed as sexual addiction and is characterized by extreme behaviors like uncontrolled urge to have sex, distress due to unavailability of sexual partner. These compulsive sexual behaviours are so severe that they affect different parts of life including your health, relationships, job etc.

Hypersexual disorder is now added to the WHO’s list of diseases. Though the exact cause behind this condition is still not clear, scientists believe that certain factors like an imbalance in neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine, change in pathway of brain, and certain health conditions like epilepsy, dementia, and Parkinson’s can potentially lead to hypersexual disorder. Notably, easy access to privacy and sexual content, increase your risk of suffering from the condition. Delayed treatment of hypersexuality can lead to complications like low self-esteem, depression, financial debts, HIV, suicide etc.

DIAGNOSIS AND LINE OF TREATMENT

This condition can be self-diagnosed. If your sexual urge forces you to watch a porn, pay for sex, and have multiple partners almost on a regular basis, you need medical help. If you are experiencing these symptoms, it high time that you visit a doctor. To confirm the condition, doctor will do your psychological evaluation by asking questions about your physical and mental health, relationships, sexual thoughts, compulsions, etc. Once it is confirmed that you are suffering from hypersexual disorder, your therapist may be advise you to go through therapies and prescribe medications like antidepressants, mood stabilizers, anti-androgens, etc.

Currently, doctors provide medications and therapies to patients of hypersexual disorder based on the probable cause of the condition. However, scientists have finally found a hormone associated with hypersexual disorder. This will make the treatment easier for sure.

OXYTOCIN ASSOCIATED WITH HYPERSEXUAL DISORDER: STUDY

According to a study published in the journal Epigenetics, a hormone called oxytocin plays a significant role in hypersexual disorder. For the study, the scientists enrolled 60 patients suffering from hypersexual disorder. Also, 33 healthy individuals volunteered in the research. The study team then measured the patterns of DNA methylation in the blood of these patients and compared the data with those of the healthy individuals. The study results showed that DNA methylation in these patients were disrupted and microRNA, especially microRNA-4456 (does gene silencing) was under-expressed. Notably, microRNA targets genes that are responsible in the regulation of oxytocin hormones. So, under-expressed microRNA means elevated levels of oxytocin in the blood. This clearly means that drugs targeting the secretion of oxytocin can help in treat hypersexual disorder.

MANAGING HYPERSEXUAL DISORDER

Apart from the conventional medical treatments, there are a few small steps that you can take in order to tackle the condition. These will make a big difference.

Focus on your triggers

Try to find out and take a note of what are the things, that act as a trigger for your compulsive sexual behavior. These may include some websites, movies, certain erotic words, conversations etc. After you understand the factors that cause the uncontrolled urge to be intimate, try to avoid them as much as possible. In case you expose yourself to these triggers, find out some of the possible diversions like indulging in some activity, talking to family members etc. Also, it has been found that having too much private space actually take your attention towards sexuality. So, make sure you are surrounded with people especially when you are experiencing urge to do indulge in sex.

Call someone close

It is understood that hypersexual disorder can make you feel almost all the time tempted to act on bed. But you need to focus on possible ways to counteract the emotions. Whenever you feel powerless in terms of sexual urge, and you are all alone, take help of your phone. Call someone who is quite funny and can divert your attention for a while. The person may be your parents, friends, or anyone else.

Find reasons to get well

Associating the hazards of hypersexual disorder to your family and relationships can be motivating enough to find ways to get well soon. Think of what worse can happen to your family if you continue to be addicted to sex. You may end up paying for sex, which will be unfaithful to your spouse or partner. You may also become sexual offender and find yourself in jail, which can be shameful for your children. You may want to protect yourself from legal ramifications. These situations can stop you from indulging in any uncontrolled sexual act in the first place.

Take medical help

During the initial days of the condition, if you are able to self-diagnose hypersexual disorder, try to control the symptoms yourself. However, if nothing seems to be working, do not hesitate to visit a doctor’s clinic. You can also seek the help of a psychologist. Do not wait too long and let the condition go out of your hands. It may have negative effects on your health, relationship, and job. Therapists can help you calm your mind and regulate the hormones associated with the onset of hypersexual disorder. He/She may introduce you to some exercises to manage your stress, ways to identify your triggers, and rebuild your relationship.