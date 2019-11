Everyone sweats, it’s a natural process and is considered good for the body. However, some people sweat more than usual, in underarms, hands and feet. The condition is called hyperhidrosis. It can be at times embarrassing, specially in social gatherings where if you need to shake hands or remove your shoes. Thus, there is a need for you to check with your dermatologist. Normal cases are usually treated with antiperspirants and medications. However, in severe cases, doctors may remove sweat glands or disconnect nerves responsible for the sweat overproduction.

This problem usually starts with teens and if untreated, it may continue for life. Apart from making regular social meet-ups a little tough, it can get aggravated and may affect grip or cause shaking of hands. People who deal with electricity or current for their daily work are at risk for the condition may give them electric shock.

Causes of hyperhidrosis

The causes can be many and however, mostly it happens with people who are otherwise healthy. The causes include infection, neurological, endocrine and change in season. Sweating is the body’s naturally phenomena to cool down in hot weather or to counter heat. With hyperhidrosis, nerves that are responsible of signalling sweat glands, become overactive. It may become nervous if you have any mental health issue like anxiety or stress.

However, those who are healthy may suffer from this condition in any mood or weather. Yes, the intensity may or may not differ in different temperatures. It’s usually there ‘all the time’ but may be a little more during morning hours. Also, note that this type of sweating usually happens on both sides of the body.

Hyperhidrosis cure – natural remedies

There are many treatments available for this condition with some over-the-counter medicines too. These may help treat the condition, but these are generally expensive. If it’s severe, we totally recommend talking to your dermatologist first. In case you are following any home remedy, make sure your doctor knows about it. Here’s all you can do at home if you suffer from hyperhidrosis condition.

Baking soda for hyperhidrosis

Baking soda is alkaline in nature and thus can be effective in treating sweaty hands and feet. All you have to do is take a bowl of warm water and mix two to three tablespoons of baking soda in it. Dip your hands and feet in it for half an hour. Keep rubbing soda powder on your hands and feet while soaking them. You can do it every day for better results.

Tomato juice for treating hyperhidrosis

Tomato juice has a capacity of shrinking large pores which may help in treating chronic sweating. Therefore, it’s another natural remedy that’s considered effective in treating hyperhidrosis. You can mix tomato juice in warm water and soak your feet and hands in it. Make sure you eat tomato-rich diet. You can also apply tomato juice on your armpits and rinse it off after 10 minutes.

Tea can be an effective remedy for hyperhidrosis

Tea has tannin is abundance and this compound is also known as natural anti-perspirant. You can use any tea for this; put around four to five tea bags in water and bring it to boil. Let it cool down. When it’s lukewarm, you can soak your hands and feet in it for 30 minutes to soothe the condition. You may continue doing it till you see any difference.