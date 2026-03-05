Hyperhidrosis explained: Causes, symptoms, treatment and when excessive sweating becomes a medical condition

Excessive sweating beyond heat or exercise could signal hyperhidrosis. Know its causes, warning signs, treatment options, and when to consult a doctor.

Sweating plays an important role in regulating body temperature, but excessive sweating that occurs without heat or exertion or other triggers may be a sign of hyperhidrosis. It can result in soggy clothes and constantly wet hands or soles, which can leave people feeling embarrassed, most noticeably affecting the face, armpits, palms, inner thighs, and soles. In a country like India, where it's usually hot and humid, people often do not think much about sweating. However, if the sweating does not stop, one must go to see a doctor because hyperhidrosis can be treated to some extent.

What is Hyperhidrosis?

According to Dr Shruti Kohli, Senior Consultant - Dermatology, Sarvodaya Hospital Sector -8, Faridabad, "While sweating is normal during exercise or heat, individuals with hyperhidrosis sweat a lot even when it is cool. This is because the nerves that control sweating are overactive, affecting a large number of individuals. Around 385 million people around the world suffer from hyperhidrosis, especially about 8.8 percent of people who are 18 to 39 years old. Hence, hyperhidrosis is a medical problem, not just something that affects how people look, and it is especially true for professionals who have hyperhidrosis."

Hyperhidrosis is a condition that has two types: primary and secondary. Primary hyperhidrosis is more common and often starts when someone is a teenager. It makes areas of the body sweat like your palms, soles, armpits or forehead. Secondary hyperhidrosis usually happens because of another condition or because of a side effect from a medication. Sweating is a problem whether you have primary or secondary hyperhidrosis, and it does not go away.

What Happens When You Sweat Excessively?

Excessive sweating can lead to multiple changes in skin appearance and cause discoloration, along with redness or paleness. Constant skin moisture can lead to skin irritation and pain, also may get damaged or flakiness. Further, the constant moisture in the skin fosters bacterial and fungal infections, which cause bad odors and infections. Due to this, patients often develop low self-esteem, with feelings of shame or humiliation, particularly if the symptoms of hyperhidrosis affect their relationships or job. Additionally, social contacts may be restricted or even stopped entirely by hyperhidrosis.

Major Causes of Excessive Sweating

Primary hyperhidrosis usually has no identifiable cause and often runs in families. Whereas secondary hyperhidrosis needs to be looked at because it is linked to other health issues, which include the thyroid gland, diabetes, especially when blood sugar levels drop. Infections like tuberculosis or HIV, and hormone changes during menopause, can also cause it. Heart problems can be a cause of chest pain, and other causes include medications, being overweight, stress, anxiety, and alcohol withdrawal.

When is Treatment Necessary?

It's not always easy to tell when everyday sweat turns into something more serious and becomes a medical issue. In this case, make an appointment if you've been struggling with it for more than six months, or have begun before the age of 24, or if others in your family have it too. You probably have primary hyperhidrosis if your perspiration ceases at night but still affects your daily activities. To find something that helps, it is an idea to get checked by a doctor and see if you really have primary hyperhidrosis, also help you find a treatment for hyperhidrosis that can work for you.

Don't Let it Affect Your Confidence

Do not listen to people who say you have to live with sweating. It is a condition that you can managed but the sooner you do something about it, the sooner you will feel like yourself. Getting the treatment for excessive sweating is not just about staying dry.

