Though the name may sound serious and exotic, hyperkalemia is actually a common condition. Most people are diagnosed with mild hyperkalemia. This is not life-threatening and can be easily treated. This is in fact essential because if it get too severe, it can give you a cardiac arrest. In severe cases, it can be fatal. This condition occurs when you have too much potassium in your bloodstream. Though potassium is essential for the proper functioning of the muscles, heart and nerves, too much can be dangerous. At the same time, low potassium is also not a good thing. You need to maintain a balance for good health.

Now, according to a new study in American Journal of Emergency Medicine, correcting high potassium levels immediately in patients suffering from hyperkalemia can cut the mortality rate in the population by half. Researchers say that tens of thousands of patients who suffer from diseases like heart failure, diabetes, renal failure, and hypertension have higher risks of developing hyperkalemia. In the future, many therapies that would be deduced to treat these conditions might also contain high potassium levels.

Symptoms of hyperkalemia

In most cases hyperkalemia does not cause any symptoms. But usual signs to look out for are nausea, extreme tiredness, muscle weakness and a tingling sensation. In severe cases, you may experience a slow heartbeat and a weak pulse. Acute hyperkalemia can cause cardiac arrest and even death.

Causes of hyperkalemia

The major causes of hyperkalemia are renal diseases and adrenal gland disorder. It happens when potassium shifts out of cells into the blood circulation. Sometimes, it may also be the result of certain medication.

Treatment and prevention measures

Your doctor will ask you to stop taking any potassium supplements, salt substitutes that contain potassium and other medications that may can cause hyperkalemia. He will also ask you to keep your kidneys healthy. Treatment for mild hyperkalemia varies from person to person depending on health status and severity of the condition. But I severe cases it may require emergency intervention with heart rhythm monitoring.

If you have this condition, you will have to follow a low potassium diet, stop taking medications that increase blood potassium levels, intravenous administration of glucose, insulin, calcium to promote movement of potassium from the extracellular space back into the cells and to protect the heart and muscles from the effects of hyperkalemia. In severe cases, you may have to go in for dialysis in the event of renal failure.