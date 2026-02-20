Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Goes Viral: How It Works And Who Needs It

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a medical treatment that increases blood plasma oxygen levels 10 to 20 times higher than normal to assist the body in healing its damaged tissues.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, also known as HBOT, is a medical procedure which accelerates body recovery through its delivery of oxygen under controlled high-pressure conditions. People have started to recognize this treatment because it effectively promotes wound healing and supports recovery while treating multiple persistent health conditions in patients.

What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy provides a non-invasive treatment method which allows patients to inhale pure 100% oxygen inside a chamber that maintains air pressure at two to three times its standard level. The respiratory system can take in larger quantities of oxygen under these special conditions than it can during normal breathing. John Hopkins Medicine states, "The goal is to fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues and restore normal body function."

Bryan Johnson, tech mogul and biohacker, previously wrote on Twitter, now X, "Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) involves breathing pure or nearly pure oxygen (95-100%) in a pressurized chamber at anything above atmospheric pressure (2 ATA is equivalent to being 33 feet under seawater). The increased pressure enhances the lungs' ability to absorb oxygen, boosting oxygen levels throughout the body. The therapy aims to promote rejuvenation by increasing oxygen concentration in tissues, supporting healing, cellular repair, and vascularization."

Medical Uses of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

HBOT serves as a common treatment method for multiple medical conditions which have received official recognition. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), hyperbaric oxygen therapy helps treat the following issues:

Air or gas bubbles in your blood vessels The bends Burn Carbon monoxide poisoning Gangrene caused by the bacteria Clostridium Hearing loss Injuries that cut or break your skin Loss of vision Radiation injuries Severe anemia Severe bone and skin infections Skin grafts Trauma from force or pressure on a body part

Doctors may also recommend HBOT for conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers and surgical complications that result in tissue damage.

The Benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

The primary benefit of HBOT provides patients with improved speed and efficiency during their healing process. The treatment increases oxygen delivery to damaged tissues while it decreases swelling, enhances immune system performance and assists the body in combating bacterial infections. The therapy enables patients with chronic wounds and poor circulation to avoid multiple complications that range from infections to extreme cases which result in limb loss. Multiple treatment sessions lead to better injury recovery, less pain and improved tissue recovery for some patients.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, "HBOT has proved to be an useful adjunct in the treatment of multiple conditions in the wound care clinic. Judicious use of HBOT will greatly increase wound healing rates in patients with compromised split thickness skin grafts or flaps, refractory osteomyelitis, radiation injury, and progressive necrotizing fasciitis."

What To Expect During Treatment

Each session typically lasts between 60 to 90 minutes. The patient lies or sits comfortably inside the chamber while breathing pure oxygen. The required number of sessions depends on the specific medical condition which needs treatment. Doctors typically recommend this treatment to patients because it effectively treats specific medical conditions.

