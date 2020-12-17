Hyperacidity, also known as acid dyspepsia, is one of the most common problems that affects almost everyone at some point. It is characterized by an excessive production of acids by the stomach, mainly hydrochloric acid hydrochloric (HCL). This acid helps break down the food into smaller substances, thereby promoting the digestion process. However, excess build-up of hydrochloric acid in the stomach results in hyperactivity. Also Read - 5 simple lifestyle changes to keep acidity away

Increased secretion of hydrochloric acid can lead to irritation of the stomach’s inner layer (mucous membrane). When the acid backs up into your food pipe (esophagus), it can cause Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or GORD (Gastro-Oesophageal Reflux Disease). When this happens, you may get heartburn or acid reflux. Also Read - Home remedies: How to use baking soda to treat heartburn

Causes and Symptoms of Hyperacidity

Some of the factors that can lead to hyperacidity include: Also Read - 10 home remedies for acidity for quick relief!

Poor or irregular eating habits

Eating a lot of spicy, fried and junk foods

Excessive consumption of caffeinated beverages, like coffee or tea

Skip meals or erratic meal timings

Having a very late dinner and going to bed soon after having food

Sedentary lifestyle

Smoking and alcohol abuse

Infection with H. Pylori

Stress and anxiety

Prolonged intake of certain medications, like anti-inflammatory drugs.

Pregnancy, obesity, and aging are also linked to hyperacidity. Scientists suspect that genetic factors also a role in causing acid reflux. This means you could inherit genes that can increase your likelihood of developing hyperacidity.

High levels of gastric acid can cause acid reflux (heartburn), gastritis, indigestion, nausea and vomiting, flatulence, sour taste in the mouth, bad breath, throat irritation, poor appetite, abdominal distention, tiredness.

If left untreated, these digestive problems can become severe. Chronic (longterm) hyperacidity can result in ulcers and if the ulcers are not taken care of, it can result in perforation, which is a surgical emergency.

Prevention and Home Remedies

Prevention is better than cure. So, stop your bad habits to avoid hyperacidity. Practices mindful eating habits, regularise meal patterns and timings, avoid intake of spicy foods, quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption, cut down your intake of caffeinated beverages and start working out.

Hyperacidity can be treated by over the counter antacids. For more severe cases, your doctor may prescribe other medications like H-2-receptor blockers and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). But there also natural ways to control hyperacidity. Here are some home remedies you can try to combat acidity:

Tulsi leaves

A popular ayurvedic remedy, tulsi or holy basil has anti-ulcer properties that help to lower the gastric acid secretions and stimulate the digestive system to produce more mucus. Chew a few tulsi leaves regularly to get instant relief from hyperacidity.

Ginger

Drink a glass of ginger tea soon after meals. Ginger can reduce stomach acid flowing up into the esophagus, improves mucus production, reduce inflammation and aids in digestion. All these can help you get respite from hyperacidity.

Cold Milk

Sipping on a glass of cold milk of the best remedies for hyperacidity. The high calcium content in milk can prevent excess secretion of hydrochloric acids as well as absorb the acids in the stomach. But don’t add sugar or sweeteners and avoid it during sleep time as it can add to your digestive troubles and discomfort. The best time to drink cold milk is early in the morning. It can also keep you hydrated through the day.

Mint Leaves

A natural coolant, mint leaves can reduce the burning and pain associated with acidity and indigestion. It has carminative properties that can pacify the acid secretions in the stomach. In addition, it can help soothe abdominal cramps and improve digestion. So, sip on a cup of mint tea to get relief from hyperacidity.

Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

Ayurvedic experts strongly recommend jeera water for treating digestive woes like acidity, indigestion and bloating. Cumin seeds work as a potent acid neutralizer and help stimulate saliva production which aids in digestion. Boil one cup of water with one teaspoon full of cumin seeds. Strain it, let it cool and drink it to get instant relief from acidity.