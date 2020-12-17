Hyperacidity also known as acid dyspepsia is one of the most common problems that affects almost everyone at some point. It is characterized by an excessive production of acids by the stomach mainly hydrochloric acid hydrochloric (HCL). This acid helps break down the food into smaller substances thereby promoting the digestion process. However excess build-up of hydrochloric acid in the stomach results in hyperactivity. Increased secretion of hydrochloric acid can lead to irritation of the stomach’s inner layer (mucous membrane). When the acid backs up into your food pipe (esophagus) it can cause Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or GORD (Gastro-Oesophageal