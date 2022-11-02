In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman in Hyderabad suffered a stroke while getting a hair wash at a local parlour. The doctors who are treating the patient said that a key vessel supplying blood to the brain was pressed which led to a sudden stroke and killed the woman. Doctors have named this condition - Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome.
According to the reports, the woman experienced extreme dizziness and nausea along with imbalances in her body. Explaining more about the unusual stroke syndrome, the doctors said that these strokes usually happen due to a pre-existing risk or comorbidity. The woman who died was a patient with a thinner-than-usual vertebral artery leading to a slower blood supply to the brain.
What Exactly Happened To The Woman?
To understand what happened to the woman during the head wash, let us first know what exactly is a stroke. Stroke is a fatal condition in which a part of the brain does not receive oxygen and therefore, the body part that's under control of that brain part does not get oxygen and suffers damage.