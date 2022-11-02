Hyderabad Women Suffers Stroke While Getting Hair Wash At Beauty Parlour: CHECK The Syndrome

Hyderabad Women Suffers Stroke While Getting Head Wash At Beauty Parlour

The doctors who were handling the patient said that a key vessel supplying blood to the brain was pressed which led to a sudden stroke.

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman in Hyderabad suffered a stroke while getting a hair wash at a local parlour. The doctors who are treating the patient said that a key vessel supplying blood to the brain was pressed which led to a sudden stroke and killed the woman. Doctors have named this condition - Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome.

According to the reports, the woman experienced extreme dizziness and nausea along with imbalances in her body. Explaining more about the unusual stroke syndrome, the doctors said that these strokes usually happen due to a pre-existing risk or comorbidity. The woman who died was a patient with a thinner-than-usual vertebral artery leading to a slower blood supply to the brain.

What Exactly Happened To The Woman?

To understand what happened to the woman during the head wash, let us first know what exactly is a stroke. Stroke is a fatal condition in which a part of the brain does not receive oxygen and therefore, the body part that's under control of that brain part does not get oxygen and suffers damage.

TRENDING NOW

When the woman turned her head backwards for the head wash, there was a hyperextension of the neck, this leads to a condition in which a part of the circulation of oxygen in the brain gets altered.

Symptoms of Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome

The condition comes with a set of symptoms, here is a list that you should be aware of:

Dizziness Imbalance Blurring eyesights Nausea Vomiting

If you happen to visit a parlour and notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms while getting a head wash done, you must see a doctor, preferably a neurologist.

You may like to read

What Are The Common Symptoms of Stroke?

A stroke is a medical emergency, and prompt treatment is crucial to saving the life of the individual at risk. Here are some very common symptoms of stroke that one should be aware of:

Difficulty speaking Numbness of the face, arm or leg Headache Trouble walking

Next time when you visit a parlour, make sure to keep a tab on all the symptoms that your body is showing.

RECOMMENDED STORIES