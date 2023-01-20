Hybrid Immunity Can Provide Better Protection Against COVID-19 Infection, Says Study

A recent study found that hybrid immunity can provide better protection to people against COVID-19 infection.

Any kind of infection develops a kind of immunity in peoples. In a similar way, vaccination also works to develop that kind of immunity in people. Recent research based on this subject suggests that any person who has a natural immunity as a result of an infection as well as extra immunity due to vaccines can develop a kind of hybrid immunity against diseases. When it comes to COVID-19, people with this hybrid immunity are much safer against the disease as compared to others. Research suggests that people with hybrid immunity are safer from COVID even after 12 months after a shot of vaccine or an infection. This research was conducted and published by The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on Thursday. After a year of developing hybrid immunity, a person will have 95 per cent lesser chance of getting infected with severe COVID-19 or even requiring hospitalization.

In comparison, those infected a year ago but not vaccinated had a 75% lower chance of the same. Those with hybrid immunity had a 42% lower chance of being re-infected a year later. Those who had been infected before (but not vaccinated), had a 25% lower chance of the same, found the researchers while analyzing data from 26 studies.

How Effective Is Hybrid Immunity?

According to experts, hybrid immunity can be every effective against COVID-19 infection as well as reduce the need for hospitalization for patients if they do get infected. At 12 months, the effectiveness of hybrid immunity against severe diseases as well as need for hospitalization with primary series vaccination was found out to be 97.4 per cent. At 6 months along with the first booster vaccination right after the most recent infection or vaccination, was noted to be 95.3 per cent.

Whereas, if a person has only been infected once and has only one kind of immunity, his or her chances of not getting re-infected was 74.6 per cent at 12 months of infection. The study also stated that the effectiveness of previous infection against reinfection waned to 24.7% at 12 months. And people who have been vaccinated but not infected with COVID-19 have a 88.9 per cent less chance of getting infected.

Hybrid Immunity Could Mean Less COVID Cases And Hospitalization

Previous infection was found to provide higher protection against reinfection and more sustained protection against hospital admission or severe disease than vaccination alone. However, individuals with hybrid immunity had the highest magnitude and durability of protection against all outcomes, emphasizing the importance of providing vaccination to previously infected individuals. According to experts, low hospitalization and death rate in India despite the circulation of certain sub-variants that are driving the surge globally, particularly in China, can be attributed to a large population having developed hybrid immunity.